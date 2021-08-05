Pindula

Elise Gledhill Secondary School (High School) is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
 
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
 
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
  
 
Location
Address: Chinyausunzi 2909 Chineta Rd, P.O. Box SK29, Sakubva, Mutare.
Telephone: 020-60920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.elisegledhillhigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Elise-Gledhill-High-School-231184127233034/
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Elise Gledhill Secondary School (High School) is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chinyausunzi 2909 Chineta Rd, P.O. Box SK29, Sakubva, Mutare.
Telephone: 020-60920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.elisegledhillhigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Elise-Gledhill-High-School-231184127233034/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

