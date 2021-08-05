Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:40, 5 August 2021

Elise Gledhill Secondary School (High School) is in Sakubva, Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Elise Gledhill High School bus

Location

Address: Chinyausunzi 2909 Chineta Rd, P.O. Box SK29, Sakubva, Mutare.
Telephone: 020-60920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.elisegledhillhigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Elise-Gledhill-High-School-231184127233034/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

