Latest revision as of 12:40, 5 August 2021
Elise Gledhill Secondary School (High School) is in Sakubva, Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chinyausunzi 2909 Chineta Rd, P.O. Box SK29, Sakubva, Mutare.
Telephone: 020-60920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.elisegledhillhigh.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Elise-Gledhill-High-School-231184127233034/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.