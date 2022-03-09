|description= Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.

"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."

*Dynamos Football Club - Independence Cup Trophy semi finals and final ( 2015 )

Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]]. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>

Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.

Background

Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.[1]

Education

He did part of his high school at Prince Edward School in Harare. He finished his secondary education in 2007.[2]

Career

Before joining Dynamos Football Club, Muroiwa played for Twalumba Football Club. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.[1][3]

Teams Played For

Dynamos Football Club

Harare City FC

Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)

Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)[4]

Retirement

On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:

"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."

Trivia

He is also known as Leesho.[1]

