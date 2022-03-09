Difference between revisions of "Elisha Muroiwa"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
*Footballer
*Footballer
}}
}}
|−
| years_active = 2011-
|+
| years_active = 2011-
| era =
| era =
|−
| employer =
|+
| employer =
| organization =
| organization =
| agent =
| agent =
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
| signature_alt =
| signature_alt =
| signature_size =
| signature_size =
|−
| website =
|+
| website = {{URL|.com}}
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
'''Elisha Muroiwa''' is a
|+
'''Elisha Muroiwa''' is a who for [[Dynamos Football Club]] .
== Background ==
== Background ==
|Line 92:
|Line 92:
Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]]. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]]. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
|−
=== Teams Played For
|+
=== Teams Played For ===
|−
*Dynamos Football Club
|+
*Dynamos Football Club
|+
[[]]
|+
|+
()<ref name="">[://www../----], '''', Published: , Retrieved: , </ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 134:
|Line 142:
|title=About Elisha Muroiwa - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title=About Elisha Muroiwa - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia Elisha Muroiwa,
|+
|keywords=Wikipedia Elisha Muroiwa, ,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
Revision as of 15:58, 9 March 2022
|Elisha Muroiwa
Image Via Facebook
|Born
|Elisha Muroiwa
January 28, 1989
|Education
|Prince Edward School
|Occupation
|Years active
|2011-9 March 2022
|Notable work
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners Medal
|Relatives
|Kudakwashe Andrew Muroiwa
|Website
|twitter
Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.
Background
Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.[1]
Education
He did part of his high school at Prince Edward School in Harare. He finished his secondary education in 2007.[2]
Career
Before joining Dynamos Football Club, Muroiwa played for Twalumba Football Club. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.[1][3]
Teams Played For
- Dynamos Football Club
- Harare City FC
- Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)
- Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)[4]
Retirement
On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:
"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."
Trivia
- He is also known as Leesho.[1]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Elisha Muroiwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ Dembare's new signing miss training, arrive late for Bosso training, Bulawayo24, Published: July 24, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ DeMbare, Caps square off again, Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation, Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ Elisha Muroiwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Elisha Muroiwa, Twitter, Published: March 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 9, 2022