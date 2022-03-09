Pindula

'''Elisha Muroiwa''' is a Defender who plays for [[Dynamos Football Club]].  
+
'''Elisha Muroiwa''' is a former footballer who played as a defender for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the [[Zimbabwean]] men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.
  
 
== Background ==
 
== Background ==
Line 92: Line 92:
 
Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]].  He signed for Dynamos  in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
 
Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]].  He signed for Dynamos  in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
  
=== Teams Played For (Competitions competed in) ===
+
=== Teams Played For ===
  
*Dynamos Football Club- [[Independence Cup Trophy]] semi finals and final (2015)<ref name="Chronicle">Grace Chingoma [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/dynamos-in-uhuru-cup-final/ Dynamos in Uhuru Cup Final], ''Chronicle'', Published: April 16, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
+
*Dynamos Football Club
 +
*[[Harare City FC]]
 +
*Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)
 +
*Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/elisha-muroiwa-07b043b8/?trk=prof-samename-name&originalSubdomain=zw Elisha Muroiwa], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
  
 +
==Retirement==
 +
 +
On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:
 +
 +
<blockquote>"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/EMuroiwa/status/1501553304534495233 Elisha Muroiwa], ''Twitter'', Published: March 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
  
 
   
 
   
Line 134: Line 142:
 
Revision as of 15:58, 9 March 2022

Elisha Muroiwa
Elisha Muroiwa, Dynamos, Football, Soccer
Image Via Facebook
BornElisha Muroiwa
(1989-01-28) January 28, 1989 (age 33)
EducationPrince Edward School
Occupation
  • Footballer
Years active2011-9 March 2022
Notable workZimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners Medal
RelativesKudakwashe Andrew Muroiwa
Websitetwitter.com/EMuroiwa/

Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.

Background

Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.[1]

Education

He did part of his high school at Prince Edward School in Harare. He finished his secondary education in 2007.[2]

Career

Before joining Dynamos Football Club, Muroiwa played for Twalumba Football Club. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.[1][3]

Teams Played For

  • Dynamos Football Club
  • Harare City FC
  • Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)
  • Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)[4]

Retirement

On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:

"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."

[5]


Trivia

  • He is also known as Leesho.[1]

Picture Gallery

  • 10409047 1516352341937094 1436632076728644326 n.jpg
  • 11070380 1587321958173465 5319056691160609136 n.jpg
  • 10401942 1587322128173448 1292402799096288930 n.jpg
  • 1013251 1516352381937090 8258658694913803416 n.jpg
  • 10440254 1464676247104704 6450255354580873161 n.jpg




References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Elisha Muroiwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
  2. Dembare's new signing miss training, arrive late for Bosso training, Bulawayo24, Published: July 24, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
  3. DeMbare, Caps square off again, Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation, Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
  4. Elisha Muroiwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
  5. Elisha Muroiwa, Twitter, Published: March 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 9, 2022



