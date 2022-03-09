Pindula

== Background ==
 
== Background ==
  
Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.<ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/elmuroiwa/about Elisha Muroiwa], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
+
Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.<ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/elmuroiwa/about Elisha Muroiwa], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> Muroiwa is the fourth in a family of 10 (four boys and six girls); Kudzanai, Kudakwashe, Mildred, Michael, Miriam, Rachael, Naume, Ruth and Ishmael. He is a Christian and member of [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]]. His parents Richard and Tsanzirai are divorced.<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/muroiwa-warriors-defensive-pillar/ MUROIWA: WARRIORS DEFENSIVE PILLAR], ''H-Metro'', Published: June 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
+
 
 +
===Wife===
 +
 
 +
As of June 2016, Muroiwa's wife is Faith Dzinavatonga. Muroiwa married Faith Dzinavatonga in April 2016.<ref name="HM"/>
 +
 
 
== Education ==
 
== Education ==
  
He did part of his high school at [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]].  He finished his secondary education in 2007.<ref name="B24">[http://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-local-byo-51025.html Dembare's new signing miss training, arrive late for Bosso training], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: July 24, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
+
For his primary school education, Elisha Muroiwa attended Kundai Primary.<ref name="HM"/>He did part of his high school at [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]].  He finished his secondary education in 2007.<ref name="B24">[http://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-local-byo-51025.html Dembare's new signing miss training, arrive late for Bosso training], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: July 24, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
  
 
== Career ==
 
== Career ==
 
Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]].  He signed for Dynamos  in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
 
Before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]], Muroiwa played for [[Twalumba Football Club]].  He signed for Dynamos  in 2011.<ref name="Facebook"/><ref name="ZBC">[http://www.zbc.co.zw/news-categories/sport/45763-dembare-caps-square-off-again DeMbare, Caps square off again], ''Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation'', Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
  
In 2017, Elisha Muroiwa and [[Wisdom Mutasa]] left Dynamos for Tanzanian League club Singida United.<ref name="ND">Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/03/army-driving-command-agric-mnangagwa/ Dynamos lose two more players], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 27, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022 </ref>
+
In 2017, Elisha Muroiwa and [[Wisdom Mutasa]] left Dynamos for Tanzanian League club Singida United.<ref name="ND">Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/03/army-driving-command-agric-mnangagwa/ Dynamos lose two more players], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 27, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022 </ref> He received US$20 000 cash in signing-on fees. A picture of him being handed the signing on fees circulated on social media sparking criticism.<ref name="Herald">Takudzwa Chitsiga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cash-deal-outrage%E2%80%A2-muroiwas-agent-criticised-over-offensive-image/ CASH DEAL OUTRAGE! Muroiwa’s agent criticised over offensive image], ''The Herald'', Published: March 30, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref> There were also reports that Muroiwa would earn a salary of around US$6 000 per month at Singida United.<ref name="News">TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA, , [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/03/rich-pickings-dynamos-stars/Rich pickings for Dynamos stars], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 30, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
  
Muroiwa endured a difficult first stint at Singida United which led to his departure in December 2017 and a subsequent move to Zimbabwean Premiership side Harare City in March 2018.
+
Muroiwa endured a difficult first season at Singida United which led to his departure in December 2017 and a subsequent move to Zimbabwean Premiership side Harare City in March 2018.
  
 
Muroiwa however failed to break into the Harare City starting lineup as coach [[Mark Harrison]] preferred the centre-back pairing of Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and captain Raymond Uchena leading to his departure by mutual consent.
 
Muroiwa however failed to break into the Harare City starting lineup as coach [[Mark Harrison]] preferred the centre-back pairing of Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and captain Raymond Uchena leading to his departure by mutual consent.
  
In May 2018, Elisha Muroiwa rejoined Singida United after arriving in Tanzania as a free agent.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2018/03/13/muroiwa-finds-new-home/ Muroiwa finds new home], ''Soccer24'', Published: March 13, 2018, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref><ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/muroiwa-rejoins-tanzanian-club/ Muroiwa rejoins Tanzanian club], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: 12, 2014, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
+
In May 2018, Elisha Muroiwa rejoined Singida United after arriving in Tanzania as a free agent.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2018/03/13/muroiwa-finds-new-home/ Muroiwa finds new home], ''Soccer24'', Published: March 13, 2018, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref><ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/muroiwa-rejoins-tanzanian-club/ Muroiwa rejoins Tanzanian club], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: 12, 2014, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref><ref name="Soka">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2018/05/22/muroiwa-returns-tanzania/ Elisha Muroiwa returns to Tanzania], ''Soccer24'', Published: May 22, 2018, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
 +
 
 +
In June 2019, Elisha Muroiwa joined Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers on a two-year contract.
 +
According to reports, Muroiwa left Tanzanian side Singida United FC because of poor remuneration after the club lost its main sponsor.<ref name="Zed">[https://www.facebook.com/573074033035883/posts/former-dynamos-defender-elisha-muroiwa-has-joined-zambian-side-mufulira-wanderer/881519592191324/ Zed Soccer Zone], ''Facebook'', Published: June 9, 2019, Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>
  
 
=== Teams Played For ===
 
=== Teams Played For ===

Latest revision as of 16:59, 9 March 2022

Elisha Muroiwa
Elisha Muroiwa, Dynamos, Football, Soccer
Image Via Twitter
BornElisha Muroiwa
(1989-01-28) January 28, 1989 (age 33)
Glen View Clinic
EducationPrince Edward School
Occupation
  • Footballer
Years active2011-9 March 2022
Notable workZimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners Medal
Spouse(s)Faith Dzinavatonga
Parent(s)
  • Richard (father)
  • Tsanzirai (mother)
RelativesKudakwashe Andrew Muroiwa
Websitetwitter.com/EMuroiwa/

Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.

Background

Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.[1] Muroiwa is the fourth in a family of 10 (four boys and six girls); Kudzanai, Kudakwashe, Mildred, Michael, Miriam, Rachael, Naume, Ruth and Ishmael. He is a Christian and member of Seventh Day Adventist Church. His parents Richard and Tsanzirai are divorced.[2]

Wife

As of June 2016, Muroiwa's wife is Faith Dzinavatonga. Muroiwa married Faith Dzinavatonga in April 2016.[2]

Education

For his primary school education, Elisha Muroiwa attended Kundai Primary.[2]He did part of his high school at Prince Edward School in Harare. He finished his secondary education in 2007.[3]

Career

Before joining Dynamos Football Club, Muroiwa played for Twalumba Football Club. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.[1][4]

In 2017, Elisha Muroiwa and Wisdom Mutasa left Dynamos for Tanzanian League club Singida United.[5] He received US$20 000 cash in signing-on fees. A picture of him being handed the signing on fees circulated on social media sparking criticism.[6] There were also reports that Muroiwa would earn a salary of around US$6 000 per month at Singida United.[7]

Muroiwa endured a difficult first season at Singida United which led to his departure in December 2017 and a subsequent move to Zimbabwean Premiership side Harare City in March 2018.

Muroiwa however failed to break into the Harare City starting lineup as coach Mark Harrison preferred the centre-back pairing of Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and captain Raymond Uchena leading to his departure by mutual consent.

In May 2018, Elisha Muroiwa rejoined Singida United after arriving in Tanzania as a free agent.[8][9][10]

In June 2019, Elisha Muroiwa joined Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers on a two-year contract. According to reports, Muroiwa left Tanzanian side Singida United FC because of poor remuneration after the club lost its main sponsor.[11]

Teams Played For

  • Dynamos Football Club
  • Harare City FC
  • Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)
  • Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)[12]

Retirement

On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:

"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."

[13]


Trivia

  • He is also known as Leesho.[1]

Picture Gallery

  • 10409047 1516352341937094 1436632076728644326 n.jpg
  • 11070380 1587321958173465 5319056691160609136 n.jpg
  • 10401942 1587322128173448 1292402799096288930 n.jpg
  • 1013251 1516352381937090 8258658694913803416 n.jpg
  • 10440254 1464676247104704 6450255354580873161 n.jpg




