Latest revision as of 16:59, 9 March 2022
|Elisha Muroiwa
Image Via Twitter
|Born
|Elisha Muroiwa
January 28, 1989
Glen View Clinic
|Education
|Prince Edward School
|Occupation
|Years active
|2011-9 March 2022
|Notable work
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners Medal
|Spouse(s)
|Faith Dzinavatonga
|Parent(s)
|
|Relatives
|Kudakwashe Andrew Muroiwa
|Website
|twitter
Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.
Background
Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.[1] Muroiwa is the fourth in a family of 10 (four boys and six girls); Kudzanai, Kudakwashe, Mildred, Michael, Miriam, Rachael, Naume, Ruth and Ishmael. He is a Christian and member of Seventh Day Adventist Church. His parents Richard and Tsanzirai are divorced.[2]
Wife
As of June 2016, Muroiwa's wife is Faith Dzinavatonga. Muroiwa married Faith Dzinavatonga in April 2016.[2]
Education
For his primary school education, Elisha Muroiwa attended Kundai Primary.[2]He did part of his high school at Prince Edward School in Harare. He finished his secondary education in 2007.[3]
Career
Before joining Dynamos Football Club, Muroiwa played for Twalumba Football Club. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.[1][4]
In 2017, Elisha Muroiwa and Wisdom Mutasa left Dynamos for Tanzanian League club Singida United.[5] He received US$20 000 cash in signing-on fees. A picture of him being handed the signing on fees circulated on social media sparking criticism.[6] There were also reports that Muroiwa would earn a salary of around US$6 000 per month at Singida United.[7]
Muroiwa endured a difficult first season at Singida United which led to his departure in December 2017 and a subsequent move to Zimbabwean Premiership side Harare City in March 2018.
Muroiwa however failed to break into the Harare City starting lineup as coach Mark Harrison preferred the centre-back pairing of Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and captain Raymond Uchena leading to his departure by mutual consent.
In May 2018, Elisha Muroiwa rejoined Singida United after arriving in Tanzania as a free agent.[8][9][10]
In June 2019, Elisha Muroiwa joined Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers on a two-year contract. According to reports, Muroiwa left Tanzanian side Singida United FC because of poor remuneration after the club lost its main sponsor.[11]
Teams Played For
- Dynamos Football Club
- Harare City FC
- Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)
- Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)[12]
Retirement
On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:
"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."
Trivia
- He is also known as Leesho.[1]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Elisha Muroiwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 MUROIWA: WARRIORS DEFENSIVE PILLAR, H-Metro, Published: June 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Dembare's new signing miss training, arrive late for Bosso training, Bulawayo24, Published: July 24, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ DeMbare, Caps square off again, Zimbabwe Broadcating Corporation, Published: July 23, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ Henry Mhara, Dynamos lose two more players, NewsDay, Published: March 27, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Takudzwa Chitsiga, CASH DEAL OUTRAGE! Muroiwa’s agent criticised over offensive image, The Herald, Published: March 30, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA, , pickings for Dynamos stars, NewsDay, Published: March 30, 2017, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Muroiwa finds new home, Soccer24, Published: March 13, 2018, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Muroiwa rejoins Tanzanian club, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: 12, 2014, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Elisha Muroiwa returns to Tanzania, Soccer24, Published: May 22, 2018, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Zed Soccer Zone, Facebook, Published: June 9, 2019, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Elisha Muroiwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 9, 2022
- ↑ Elisha Muroiwa, Twitter, Published: March 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 9, 2022