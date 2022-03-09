According to reports, Muroiwa left Tanzanian side Singida United FC because of poor remuneration after the club lost its main sponsor.<ref name="Zed">[https://www.facebook.com/573074033035883/posts/former-dynamos-defender-elisha-muroiwa-has-joined-zambian-side-mufulira-wanderer/881519592191324/ Zed Soccer Zone], ''Facebook'', Published: June 9, 2019 , Retrieved: March 9, 2022</ref>

Elisha Muroiwa is a former footballer who played as a defender for Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwean men's senior team. He announced he was retiring from football on 9 March 2022 due to health reasons.

Background

Elisha Muroiwa was born on 28 January 1989.[1] Muroiwa is the fourth in a family of 10 (four boys and six girls); Kudzanai, Kudakwashe, Mildred, Michael, Miriam, Rachael, Naume, Ruth and Ishmael. He is a Christian and member of Seventh Day Adventist Church. His parents Richard and Tsanzirai are divorced.[2]

Wife

As of June 2016, Muroiwa's wife is Faith Dzinavatonga. Muroiwa married Faith Dzinavatonga in April 2016.[2]

Education

For his primary school education, Elisha Muroiwa attended Kundai Primary.[2]He did part of his high school at Prince Edward School in Harare. He finished his secondary education in 2007.[3]

Career

Before joining Dynamos Football Club, Muroiwa played for Twalumba Football Club. He signed for Dynamos in 2011.[1][4]

In 2017, Elisha Muroiwa and Wisdom Mutasa left Dynamos for Tanzanian League club Singida United.[5] He received US$20 000 cash in signing-on fees. A picture of him being handed the signing on fees circulated on social media sparking criticism.[6] There were also reports that Muroiwa would earn a salary of around US$6 000 per month at Singida United.[7]

Muroiwa endured a difficult first season at Singida United which led to his departure in December 2017 and a subsequent move to Zimbabwean Premiership side Harare City in March 2018.

Muroiwa however failed to break into the Harare City starting lineup as coach Mark Harrison preferred the centre-back pairing of Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and captain Raymond Uchena leading to his departure by mutual consent.

In May 2018, Elisha Muroiwa rejoined Singida United after arriving in Tanzania as a free agent.[8][9][10]

In June 2019, Elisha Muroiwa joined Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers on a two-year contract. According to reports, Muroiwa left Tanzanian side Singida United FC because of poor remuneration after the club lost its main sponsor.[11]

Teams Played For

Dynamos Football Club

Harare City FC

Singida United Football Club (Tanzania)

Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (Zambia)[12]

Retirement

On 9 March 2022, Elisha Muroiwa announced that he was retiring from football due to health reasons. Writing on Twitter, Muroiwa said:

"Today I say goodbye to professional football, it wasn't easy for me, it is the most painful decision I had to make but for the sake of my health, I had to stop. In good and bad times, football was my life."

[13]





Trivia

He is also known as Leesho.[1]

