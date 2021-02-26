Pindula

Dr Elisha Mvundura is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.

Background

He is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Education

He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe Medical School in Harare

Career

After graduating and practising for a few years in Zimbabwe, Dr Mvundira accompanied his wife to Georgetown University in the USA where she was pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Economics on a Fulbright scholarship. He perfected his medical profession at Georgetown University and in 2009 he was offered a position with Providence Medical Group, which moved him westward, to Centralia & Lewis County, WA.[1]

References

  1. Rebecca Lea Green, Rebecca Lea Green, Facebook, Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: February 26, 2021
