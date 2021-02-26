Difference between revisions of "Elisha Mvundura"
Dr Elisha Mvundura is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.
Background
He is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Education
He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe Medical School in Harare
Career
After graduating and practising for a few years in Zimbabwe, Dr Mvundira accompanied his wife to Georgetown University in the USA where she was pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Economics on a Fulbright scholarship. He perfected his medical profession at Georgetown University and in 2009 he was offered a position with Providence Medical Group, which moved him westward, to Centralia & Lewis County, WA.[1]
