Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Elisha Mvundura"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Dr '''Elisha Mvundura''' is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America. ==Background== He is a member of the Seventh Day Adv...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
He is a member of the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]].
+
He is a member of the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]].<ref name="FB"/> As a child, he would often accompany his grandmother who was a traditional midwife on visits to patients and was fascinated by her work and passion.<ref name="P"/>
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
  
He graduated from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] Medical School in [[Harare]]
+
He graduated from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] Medical School in [[Harare]].<ref name="FB"/> He also holds a  Master's in Public Health from Loma Linda University, California.<ref name="P">[https://www.providence.org/doctors/profile/159235-elisha-mvundura About Elisha Mvundura], ''Providence'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 26, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==

Revision as of 11:53, 26 February 2021

Dr Elisha Mvundura is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.

Background

He is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.[1] As a child, he would often accompany his grandmother who was a traditional midwife on visits to patients and was fascinated by her work and passion.[2]

Education

He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe Medical School in Harare.[1] He also holds a Master's in Public Health from Loma Linda University, California.[2]

Career

After graduating and practising for a few years in Zimbabwe, Dr Mvundira accompanied his wife to Georgetown University in the USA where she was pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Economics on a Fulbright scholarship. He perfected his medical profession at Georgetown University and in 2009 he was offered a position with Providence Medical Group, which moved him westward, to Centralia & Lewis County, WA.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Rebecca Lea Green, Rebecca Lea Green, Facebook, Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: February 26, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 About Elisha Mvundura, Providence, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 26, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Elisha_Mvundura&oldid=100062"