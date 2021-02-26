|description= Dr Elisha Mvundura is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.

[[File:Dr Elisha Mvundura.jpg|thumb|Dr Elisha Mvundura]] Dr '''Elisha Mvundura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.

Dr '''Elisha Mvundura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.

Dr Elisha Mvundura

Dr Elisha Mvundura is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.

Background

He is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.[1] As a child, he would often accompany his grandmother who was a traditional midwife on visits to patients and was fascinated by her work and passion.[2]

Education

He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe Medical School in Harare.[1] He also holds a Master's in Public Health from Loma Linda University, California.[2]

Career

After graduating and practising for a few years in Zimbabwe, Dr Mvundira accompanied his wife to Georgetown University in the USA where she was pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Economics on a Fulbright scholarship. He perfected his medical profession at Georgetown University and in 2009 he was offered a position with Providence Medical Group, which moved him westward, to Centralia & Lewis County, WA.[1]