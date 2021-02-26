Difference between revisions of "Elisha Mvundura"
Dr '''Elisha Mvundura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.
Latest revision as of 11:56, 26 February 2021
Dr Elisha Mvundura is a Zimbabwean born Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in the United States of America.
Background
He is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.[1] As a child, he would often accompany his grandmother who was a traditional midwife on visits to patients and was fascinated by her work and passion.[2]
Education
He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe Medical School in Harare.[1] He also holds a Master's in Public Health from Loma Linda University, California.[2]
Career
After graduating and practising for a few years in Zimbabwe, Dr Mvundira accompanied his wife to Georgetown University in the USA where she was pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Economics on a Fulbright scholarship. He perfected his medical profession at Georgetown University and in 2009 he was offered a position with Providence Medical Group, which moved him westward, to Centralia & Lewis County, WA.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Rebecca Lea Green, Rebecca Lea Green, Facebook, Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: February 26, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 About Elisha Mvundura, Providence, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 26, 2021