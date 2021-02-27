Elita Gochera was a Zimbabwean actress known for playing the role Mai Ngoromani in the popular ZBC TV drama Pfuma YeNhaka that starred Paraffin. She died in February 2021. The cause of death was reported as kidney failure.

Background

Gochera stayed in Chitungwiza before moving to Snake Park with a relative until the time of her death in February 2021.

Death

Elita Gochera affectionately known as Mai Ngoromani died on Thursday 25 February 2021 in Harare. She had been sick for a long time and was admitted to Belvedere Medical Center for a week where she died from suspected kidney failure. Gochera was buried on 27 February 2021 at her rural home in Zvimba, Mashonaland West.[1]

Videos

Pfuma YeNhaka Inoparadza Hukama Drama Episode 9

paraffin 4