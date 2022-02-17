Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Chidza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Elizabeth Chidza''' was elected to Ward 4 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 370 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:18, 17 February 2022
In July 2018, Elizabeth Chidza was elected to Ward 4 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 370 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Rusape Town Council with 370 votes, beating Samuel Kapfudzaruwa of Zanu PF with 347 votes, Bernard Chikomo, independent, with 225 votes,Alfred Mahaso of NCA with 47 votes, Bridget Dumbuka of CODE with 27 votes, and Lanemore Chawatama of ZIPP with 27 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022