In July 2018, Elizabeth Chidza was elected to Ward 4 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 370 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Rusape Town Council with 370 votes, beating Samuel Kapfudzaruwa of Zanu PF with 347 votes, Bernard Chikomo, independent, with 225 votes,Alfred Mahaso of NCA with 47 votes, Bridget Dumbuka of CODE with 27 votes, and Lanemore Chawatama of ZIPP with 27 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

