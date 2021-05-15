The appointment came after the [[High Court]] ruled against [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s decision to extend [[Luke Malaba]]’s tenure as Chief Justice by another five years highlighting that the decision was “illegal as it violated the Constitution”.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/05/15/justice-elizabeth-gwaunza-named-acting-chief-justice/ Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza Named Acting Chief Justice], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 15, 2021, Retrieved: May 15, 2021</ref>

In '''March 2018''', '''Gwaunza''' was appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional and Supreme Court of Zimbabwe. She succeeded Justice [[Luke Malaba]] who took the post of Chief Justice. <ref name="P">Maveriq, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/29/elizabeth-gwaunza-appointed-deputy-chief-justice/ Elizabeth Gwaunza Appointed Deputy Chief Justice] , ''Pindula News'', Published: March 29, 2018, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>

She served as an Acting Judge of Appeal in the Supreme Court.

Justice '''Elizabeth Gwaunza''' was appointed as a Judge of the [[High Court]] in '''August 1998'''. She was later elevated to the [[Supreme Court]] in November 2002. Gwaunza became the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court after Justice [[ Vernanda Ziyambi ]] .<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>

She was founding member and past president of the [[Zimbabwe Association of Women Judges]] and member of the [[International Association of Women Judges]].<ref name="Dailynews"> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2018/01/05/race-for-the-top-zec-job Race for ZEC top job ], '', Published: 5 January 2018, Retrieved: 8 January 2018''</ref>

Background

Gwaunza was born in 1953.[1]

Career

Gwaunza was admitted as a legal practitioner of the High Court of Zimbabwe in 1987. Gwaunza co-founded and was the national coordinator of the Women and Law in Southern Africa Research Project between 1989 and 1995. She was the first director, Legal Affairs in the Ministry of Community Development and Women’s Affairs and also worked as a director of Legal Aid in the Ministry of Justice. Gwaunza served on the boards of many women’s non-governmental organizations, including Musasa Project and the Women’s Leadership and Governance Institute. She chaired the Wills and Inheritance Project — a joint venture of DFID and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. She was founding member and past president of the Zimbabwe Association of Women Judges and member of the International Association of Women Judges.[1]

Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in August 1998. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court in November 2002. Gwaunza became the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court after Justice Vernanda Ziyambi.[2]





Appointment as Deputy Chief Justice

In March 2018, Gwaunza was appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional and Supreme Court of Zimbabwe. She succeeded Justice Luke Malaba who took the post of Chief Justice. [3]

Appointment as Acting Chief Justice

On 15 May 2021, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) appointed Gwaunza as the Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The appointment came after the High Court ruled against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision to extend Luke Malaba’s tenure as Chief Justice by another five years highlighting that the decision was “illegal as it violated the Constitution”.[4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Elizabeth Gwaunza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Elizabeth Gwaunza is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, she got US$62,534.00. [5]

