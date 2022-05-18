Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Juma"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Elizabeth Juma<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:34, 18 May 2022
|Elizabeth Juma
|Known for
|Being Phillip Chiyangwa's former wife
|Children
|Vanessa and Michelle
Elizabeth Juma is the former wife of Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
Background
Elizabeth and her former husband Phillip Chiyangwa have two daughters Vanessa and Michelle.[1]
Marriage To Phillip Chiyangwa
Elizabeth and Phillip Chiyangwa were married in 1988. On 25 November 2013, Juma filed for divorce at the High Court on the grounds of infidelity. In her court papers, Elizabeth Juma said she wanted an independent auditor appointed to determine the full extent of her Chiyangwa's property.
She demanded a £611,000 one-off payment, £51,000 (US$83 000) per month maintenance for ten years following the divorce and an immediate cash payment equivalent to an 85 per cent share of his properties. She also wanted £220,000 to replace her vehicles and £122,000 to buy new clothes and furniture.[2]
References
- ↑ Daniel Nemukuyu, Chiyangwa in messy divorce, The Herald, Published: November 29, 2013, Retrieved: May 18, 2022
- ↑ Jane Fields, Wife sets sights on Mugabe newphew’s fortune, The Scotsman, Published: December 2, 2013, Retrieved: May 18, 2022