Elizabeth Juma is the former wife of Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.

Background

Elizabeth and her former husband Phillip Chiyangwa have two daughters Vanessa and Michelle.[1]

Marriage To Phillip Chiyangwa

Elizabeth and Phillip Chiyangwa were married in 1988. On 25 November 2013, Juma filed for divorce at the High Court on the grounds of infidelity. In her court papers, Elizabeth Juma said she wanted an independent auditor appointed to determine the full extent of her Chiyangwa's property.

She demanded a £611,000 one-off payment, £51,000 (US$83 000) per month maintenance for ten years following the divorce and an immediate cash payment equivalent to an 85 per cent share of his properties. She also wanted £220,000 to replace her vehicles and £122,000 to buy new clothes and furniture.[2]