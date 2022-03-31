Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Masuku"
|Elizabeth Masuku
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Elizabeth Masuku is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.
Career
Politics
Masuku is also Zanu-PF Youth League National Secretary for Transport and Welfare.[1]
In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed Matabeleland North (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.[2] She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.[3]
She was listed by The Independent as a member of the Zanu-PF faction going by the name Team Number 2. The faction is reportedly led by Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu.[4]
AAG
On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.[5]
References
