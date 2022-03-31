|description= Elizabeth Masuku is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.

Elizabeth Masuku is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.

Career

Politics

Masuku is also Zanu-PF Youth League National Secretary for Transport and Welfare.[1]

In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed Matabeleland North (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.[2] She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.[3]

She was listed by The Independent as a member of the Zanu-PF faction going by the name Team Number 2. The faction is reportedly led by Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu.[4]

AAG

On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.[5]