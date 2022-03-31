In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed [[Matabeleland North]] (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mining-firm-invests-us500-000-in-bubi/ Mining firm invests US$500 000 in Bubi], ''The Herald'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref> She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.<ref>[https://cite.org.zw/language-barrier-lands-mp-in-storm/ Language barrier lands MP in storm], ''CITE'', Published: July 5, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>

Elizabeth Masuku is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF.

Career

Politics

In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed Matabeleland North (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.[4] She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.[5]

She was listed by The Independent as a member of the Zanu-PF faction going by the name Team Number 2. The faction is reportedly led by Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu.[6]

AAG

On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.[7]