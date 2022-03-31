Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Masuku"
|Elizabeth Masuku
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Elizabeth Masuku is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.
Career
Politics
On 10 August 2014, Elizabeth Masuku was elected Zanu-PF Youth League National Secretary for Education.[1]
On 16 December 2017, Masuku was elected Zanu-PF Youth League National Secretary for Transport and Welfare.[2][3]
In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed Matabeleland North (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.[4] She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.[5]
She was listed by The Independent as a member of the Zanu-PF faction going by the name Team Number 2. The faction is reportedly led by Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu.[6]
AAG
On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.[7]
References
