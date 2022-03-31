Pindula

On 16 December 2017, Masuku was elected Zanu-PF [[Youth League]] National Secretary for Transport and Welfare.<ref name="TC">Leonard Ncube, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zanu-pf-mat-north-youths-endorse-ed/ Zanu-PF Mat North Youths endorse ED], ''The Chronicle'', Published: September 13, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref><ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-124493.html Zanu PF Youth League announces national executive members], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: December 16, 2017, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>
  
 
In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed [[Matabeleland North]] (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mining-firm-invests-us500-000-in-bubi/ Mining firm invests US$500 000 in Bubi], ''The Herald'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref> She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.<ref>[https://cite.org.zw/language-barrier-lands-mp-in-storm/ Language barrier lands MP in storm], ''CITE'', Published: July 5, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>
 
In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed [[Matabeleland North]] (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mining-firm-invests-us500-000-in-bubi/ Mining firm invests US$500 000 in Bubi], ''The Herald'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref> She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.<ref>[https://cite.org.zw/language-barrier-lands-mp-in-storm/ Language barrier lands MP in storm], ''CITE'', Published: July 5, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>

Elizabeth Masuku
Elizabeth Masuku Biography
Known forBeing a politician
Political partyZanu-PF

Elizabeth Masuku is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.

Career

Politics

On 10 August 2014, Elizabeth Masuku was elected Zanu-PF Youth League National Secretary for Education.[1]

On 16 December 2017, Masuku was elected Zanu-PF Youth League National Secretary for Transport and Welfare.[2][3]

In 2018, Elizabeth Masuku was appointed Matabeleland North (Bubi Umguza) proportional representation legislator.[4] She also became a committee member of the Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.[5]

She was listed by The Independent as a member of the Zanu-PF faction going by the name Team Number 2. The faction is reportedly led by Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu.[6]

AAG

On 28 March 2022, Masuku was announced as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) deputy president replacing Passion Java.[7]

References

