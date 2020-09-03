Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Ntandambani"

In July 2018, Elizabeth Ntandambani was elected to Ward 22 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 753 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Gutu RDC with 753 votes, beating Begison Muzenda of MDC-Alliance with 443 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]