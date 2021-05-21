Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Simbi Petros"
Elizabeth Simbi Petros is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain.
Career
On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and Chipo Matimba became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.[1]
References
- ↑ Roselyne Sachiti, Beautiful history in the skies, 'The Herald, Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021