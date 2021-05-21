Pindula

Elizabeth Simbi Petros is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain.

Career

On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and Chipo Matimba became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.[1]

References

