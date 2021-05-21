Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Simbi Petros"
'''Elizabeth Simbi Petros''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pilot who works for [[Air Zimbabwe]] as a Captain.
'''Elizabeth Simbi Petros''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pilot who works for [[Air Zimbabwe]] as a Captain.
==Career==
==Career==
On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and [[Chipo Matimba]] became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from [[Harare]] to [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]'s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.<ref name="H">Roselyne Sachiti, [https://www.herald.co.zw/beautiful-history-in-the-skies/ Beautiful history in the skies], 'The Herald'', Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>
On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and [[Chipo Matimba]] became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from [[Harare]] to [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]'s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.<ref name="H">Roselyne Sachiti, [https://www.herald.co.zw/beautiful-history-in-the-skies/ Beautiful history in the skies], 'The Herald'', Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 13:07, 21 May 2021
Elizabeth Simbi Petros is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain. In 2015 she one of the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.
Career
On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and Chipo Matimba became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.[1]
References
- ↑ Roselyne Sachiti, Beautiful history in the skies, The Herald, Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021