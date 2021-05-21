On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and [[Chipo Matimba]] became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from [[Harare]] to [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.<ref name="H">Roselyne Sachiti, [https://www.herald.co.zw/beautiful-history-in-the-skies/ Beautiful history in the skies], ' 'The Herald'', Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>

On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and [[Chipo Matimba]] became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from [[Harare]] to [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.<ref name="H">Roselyne Sachiti, [https://www.herald.co.zw/beautiful-history-in-the-skies/ Beautiful history in the skies], 'The Herald'', Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>

[[File:Elizabeth Petros.jpg|thumb|Elizabeth Simbi Petros]] '''Elizabeth Simbi Petros''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pilot who works for [[Air Zimbabwe]] as a Captain . In 2015 she one of the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew .

Elizabeth Simbi Petros

Elizabeth Simbi Petros is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain. In 2015 she one of the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.

Career

On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and Chipo Matimba became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.[1]