Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Simbi Petros"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Elizabeth Simbi Petros''' is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain. ==Career== On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and Chipo Matimb...")
 
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Elizabeth Simbi Petros''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pilot who works for [[Air Zimbabwe]] as a Captain.
+
[[File:Elizabeth Petros.jpg|thumb|Elizabeth Simbi Petros]] '''Elizabeth Simbi Petros''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pilot who works for [[Air Zimbabwe]] as a Captain. In 2015 she one of the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and [[Chipo Matimba]] became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from [[Harare]] to [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.<ref name="H">Roselyne Sachiti, [https://www.herald.co.zw/beautiful-history-in-the-skies/ Beautiful history in the skies], 'The Herald'', Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>
+
On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and [[Chipo Matimba]] became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from [[Harare]] to [[Victoria Falls]] in [[Zimbabwe]]’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.<ref name="H">Roselyne Sachiti, [https://www.herald.co.zw/beautiful-history-in-the-skies/ Beautiful history in the skies], ''The Herald'', Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 12: Line 12:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=  Elizabeth Simbi Petros,  Elizabeth Petros Career
 
|keywords=  Elizabeth Simbi Petros,  Elizabeth Petros Career
|description=  
+
|description= Elizabeth Simbi Petros is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain.
|image=  
+
|image= Elizabeth Petros.jpg
|image_alt=  
+
|image_alt= Elizabeth Simbi Petros
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
 
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]

Latest revision as of 13:07, 21 May 2021

Elizabeth Simbi Petros

Elizabeth Simbi Petros is a Zimbabwean pilot who works for Air Zimbabwe as a Captain. In 2015 she one of the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.

Career

On 13 November 2015, Elizabeth Simbi Petros and Chipo Matimba became the first pilots to fly a Boeing 737 from Harare to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe’s first-ever all-female flight deck crew. Only one male was part of the cabin crew.[1]

References

  1. Roselyne Sachiti, Beautiful history in the skies, The Herald, Published: November 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Elizabeth_Simbi_Petros&oldid=104617"