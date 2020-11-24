Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Taderera"

On the 14th of March 2020, she came first at the African American Poetry contest held in America.

Her sixth book is a collaboration with a fellow poet. The book is a collection of poems called The Carousel. She is working on releasing her seventh book, which is another collection of poems called Frailty. The poems focus on gender-based violence, depression, and love with a twist.

'''Elizabeth Duduzile Tanyaradzwa Taderera''' also known as '''Aries Rage''' is a Zimbabwean award-winning poet and author.



Background

She was born on 11 April 1994 in Bulawayo. She is now based in Gweru.

Education

Elizabeth did her primary education at Bumburwi Primary school and then at Budiriro primary school in Gweru.

She enrolled for high school at Matinunura High school where she did her form one to form four. After finishing her Ordinary Level she went for A’ level at Budiriro B College.

Elizabeth says her love for writing started at an early age in Primary school when she was fond of writing short stories. While in secondary school she had a book where she wrote short stories which she sometimes read to her friends. Most of the time she would reproduce these stories in her English composition homework.

Her love for poetry blossomed during her A’ level studies when she took literature classes. She however did not venture into poetry seriously until she was out of school.

Career

Her first book Aries Rage: Words from the Heart was published on the 26th of March 2019.

The book is a collection of poems that are based on her alter ego or pen name Aries Rage.

The anthology follows the journey of a teenage girl who tries to find her place in the world and tries to understand love.

Her second book, A beautiful hell (life of Vimbai book 1) was published on the 12th of April 2019.

The novel follows the fictional life of a young woman from rural Zimbabwe who moves to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

She published a sequel to Aries Rage on 8 November 2019. The book is titled Dear Diary: A Sequel to Aries Rage and is another collection of poems that continues Aries Rage’s journey in finding her place in the world.

On April 1, 2020, her fourth book Mercury Tears was published. The book which is a collection of poems is also an autobiography that brings out issues of hurt, depression, and suicidal thoughts which were a part of Elizabeth's life at one point.

Her fifth book which is a sequel to A Beautiful Hell is called A Beautiful Hell 2: Redemption. It is a continuation of the first novel.

Awards

