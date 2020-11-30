Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Taderera"

On the 14th of March 2020, she came first at the African American Poetry contest held in America.

Elizabeth Duduzile Tanyaradzwa Taderera also known as Aries Rage is a Zimbabwean award-winning poet and author.

Background

She was born on 11 April 1994 in Bulawayo. She is now based in Gweru.

Education

Elizabeth did her primary education at Bumburwi Primary School and then at Budiriro Primary School in Gweru. She enrolled for high school at Matinunura High School where she did her form one to form four. After finishing her Ordinary Level she went for A’ level at Budiriro B College.

Elizabeth says her love for writing started at an early age in Primary school when she was fond of writing short stories. While in secondary school she had a book where she wrote short stories which she sometimes read to her friends. Most of the time she would reproduce these stories in her English composition homework.

Her love for poetry blossomed during her A’ level studies when she took literature classes. She however did not venture into poetry seriously until she was out of school.

Career

Her first book Aries Rage: Words from the Heart was published on the 26th of March 2019. The book is a collection of poems that are based on her alter ego or pen name Aries Rage. The anthology follows the journey of a teenage girl who tries to find her place in the world and tries to understand love.

Her second book, A beautiful hell (life of Vimbai book 1) was published on the 12th of April 2019. The novel follows the fictional life of a young woman from rural Zimbabwe who moves to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

She published a sequel to Aries Rage on 8 November 2019. The book is titled Dear Diary: A Sequel to Aries Rage and is another collection of poems that continues Aries Rage’s journey in finding her place in the world.

On April 1, 2020, her fourth book Mercury Tears was published. The book which is a collection of poems is also an autobiography that brings out issues of hurt, depression, and suicidal thoughts which were a part of Elizabeth's life at one point.

Her fifth book which is a sequel to A Beautiful Hell is called A Beautiful Hell 2: Redemption. It is a continuation of the first novel.

Her sixth book is a collaboration with a fellow poet. The book is a collection of poems called The Carousel. She is working on releasing her seventh book, which is another collection of poems called Frailty. The poems focus on gender-based violence, depression, and love with a twist.

Her books are published by Grammar House Publishers in South Africa.

Her poems have been featured in various local magazines like Zim Varsity Finest, local newspapers, blogs like 3mobi and afriquebeat.com, and on the NewsDay Facebook page.

She is currently a freelance writer for zimlegends.com and the Sales and Marketing Manager of Grammar House Publishers (S.A).

Books

Aries Rage

Aries Rage is the alias of a young lady in her mid 20s. She takes you on a journey of her love interests and lets you ride on her roller coaster of emotions as one moment it seems she knows what she wants and the next moment she doesn’t. She pours out all her emotions as she entails on everything she goes through.Thus she speaks from the heart.

A Beautiful Hell

She had a dark chocolate shimmering skin tone; her dread locks fell gloriously on her back. Her height was that of a model, She walked as if she was stepping on glass. Her voice was that of a movie star in a rehearsed kind of way. She was every woman’s nightmare and every man’s fantasy, only the rich guys caught her attention. Vimbai called herself Vee, it was easier for her foreign clients and it blended well with her white friends.

A Beautiful Hell 2: Redemption

Vimbai made wrong choices and she lost everything_ her dignity, her womb and her mother. Now she plans to go back to the place it all started, the place that took everything away from her. Her mother called her a murderer, she was disappointed by the way her daughter carried herself and she was disgusted by what she did and died from a broken heart. Vimbai wants to redeem herself.

Dear Diary

A collection of dark poems.

Mercury Tears

You don’t have to be rich and famous to tell your story, you only need a story to tell. Mercury Tears follows a journey through life, the hurdles faced, mental breakdowns and heartache.This is a life journey in poetic form.

Awards

She has been nominated for the African Print Author’s Poetry Award (APAPA) held in South Africa in three categories namely: Best Female Author, Best Poetry Book, and Best International Author.

On the 19th of October 2019, she was named Best Female Author for the same award.

On the 14th of March 2020, she came first at the African American Poetry contest held in America.[1]









