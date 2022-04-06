Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa"
|Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa
|Known for
|Being Strive Masiyiwa's daughter
|Parents
Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean social entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the daughter of Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa.
Background
Siblings
Education
Masiyiwa BSc (Hons) degree in Banking and International Finance from Bayes Business School, City University London, a Masters of Social Entrepreneurship from Hult International Business School [1] In April 2022, Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa was said to be studying for an Executive MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge University.[2]
Businesses
Simba Education
Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Simba Education. Simba Education is a company that leverages mobile technology to give teachers easy access to the tools they need to provide sufficient education for their students. Simba’s platform includes school management systems, student report tools, teaching instructions, lesson plans, and other educational supports. Utilizing a mobile platform makes Simba accessible, convenient, and easy to use. Simba even uses innovative technologies to reach low-connectivity areas.[3][1]
STAR Leadership Academy
She is the co-founder and director of STAR Leadership Academy.[1]
Career
Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa is the executive director of Delta Philanthropies. She serves on the board of Cassava Smartech, Ashesi Foundation and Higherlife Foundation where she leads the Office of Design & Innovation. She also sits on Harvard University’s Leadership Council for the Centre of Africa Studies and advises a number of entrepreneurship and philanthropy networks. Elizabeth Masiyiwa co-manages a social impact investment fund that invests in initiatives that promote economic development in Southern Africa. Prior to her role, she was the analyst for UNICEF’s Innovation Venture Fund.[4]
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa was appointed to the board of directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe with effect from 1 April 2022.[2]
Awards
Elizabeth Masiyiwa is a recipient of the Hult Prize Challenge, a startup accelerator for young social entrepreneurs.[3]
References
