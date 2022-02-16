Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Tsoro"

Pindula

In '''July 2018''', '''Elizabeth Tsoro''' was elected to Ward 2 [[Mutare Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 2 [[Mutare Municipality]] with 1726 votes, beating [[Richard Chitema]] of Zanu-PF with 735 votes, [[Pamela Florence Mutari]] of MDC-T with 506 votes, [[Nometter Machipi]] of PRC with 45 voters, [[Hazvinei Chisenwa]] of ZIPP with 32 votes and [[Daniel Derera]] of NCA with 28 votes . <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

In July 2018, Elizabeth Tsoro was elected to Ward 2 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Mutare Municipality with 1726 votes, beating Richard Chitema of Zanu-PF with 735 votes, Pamela Florence Mutari of MDC-T with 506 votes, Nometter Machipi of PRC with 45 voters, Hazvinei Chisenwa of ZIPP with 32 votes and Daniel Derera of NCA with 28 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

