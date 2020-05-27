Difference between revisions of "Elizabeth Tsoro"
In July 2018, Elizabeth Tsoro was elected to Ward 2 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Mutare Municipality with 1726 votes, beating Richard Chitema of Zanu-PF with 735 votes, Pamela Florence Mutari of MDC-T with 506 votes, Nometter Machipi of PRC with 45 voters, Hazvinei Chisenwa of ZIPP with 32 votes and Daniel Derera of NCA with 28 votes . [1]
Events
Further Reading
