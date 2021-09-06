2018 – elected to Ward 7 [[Mbire RDC]] with 828 votes, beating [[ Everest Chidembo ]] of MDC Alliance with 179 votes and [[Anymore Kamira]] of ZDU with 35 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In ''' July 2018 ''' , '''Ella Manjerwa''' was elected to Ward 7 [[Mbire RDC]], for Zanu PF with 828 votes.

In July 2018, Ella Manjerwa was elected to Ward 7 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 828 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mbire RDC with 828 votes, beating Everest Chidembo of MDC Alliance with 179 votes and Anymore Kamira of ZDU with 35 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

