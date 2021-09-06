Difference between revisions of "Ella Manjerwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In July 2018, XX was elected to Ward XX Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with XX votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family....")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In July 2018,
|+
In July 2018, was elected to Ward [[Mbire RDC]], for Zanu PF with votes.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
2018 – elected to Ward
|+
2018 – elected to Ward [[Mbire RDC]] with votes, beating [[]] of MDC Alliance with votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
|Line 15:
|Line 15:
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 25:
|Line 24:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 14:21, 6 September 2021
In July 2018, Ella Manjerwa was elected to Ward 7 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 828 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mbire RDC with 828 votes, beating Everest Chidembo of MDC Alliance with 179 votes and Anymore Kamira of ZDU with 35 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020