Latest revision as of 14:21, 6 September 2021

In July 2018, Ella Manjerwa was elected to Ward 7 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 828 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mbire RDC with 828 votes, beating Everest Chidembo of MDC Alliance with 179 votes and Anymore Kamira of ZDU with 35 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
