Difference between revisions of "Ellar Mazorodze"

From Pindula
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', Ellar Mazorodze was elected to Ward 10 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1473 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place o...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
In '''July 2018''', Ellar Mazorodze was elected to Ward 10 [[Zaka RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 1473 votes.  
+
In '''July 2018''', '''Ellar Mazorodze''' was elected to Ward 10 [[Zaka RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 1473 votes.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 14: Line 14:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 +
 +
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Latest revision as of 13:35, 12 May 2020

In July 2018, Ellar Mazorodze was elected to Ward 10 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1473 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Zaka RDC with 1473 votes, beating Tavengwa Miriri of MDC-Alliance with 451 votes and Musharavati Mbenga of NPF with 71 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ellar_Mazorodze&oldid=88457"