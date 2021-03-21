Ellard Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

Wife

Ellard Cherayi's wife is Sharon Manyonganise.[1]

Career

Cherayi joined Zimpraise in 2014.

In 2017, Cherayi rejected an offer from South Africa’s most decorated choir, Joyous Celebration, to join the ensemble saying he was not happy with the deal the choir had offered him. Cherayi received the invitation after Joyous Celebration’s co-founder, Jabu Hlongwane, attended Zimpraise’s Season 9 Live DVD recording in Harare in October 2016.

Ellard Cherayi said the other reasons why he could not join Joyous Celebration were that he was not keen to leave Zimpraise and that he had recently married his wife.[1]