Ellard Cherayi's wife is [[Sharon Manyonganise]].<ref name="N"/>
==Career==
Ellard Cherayi said the other reasons why he could not join ''Joyous Celebration'' were that he was not keen to leave Zimpraise and that he had recently married his wife.<ref name="N">Precious Chida, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/gospel-star-turns-joyous-celebration/ Gospel star turns down Joyous Celebration], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 19, 2017, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
==References==
Revision as of 10:57, 21 March 2021
Ellard Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.
Background
Wife
Ellard Cherayi's wife is Sharon Manyonganise.[2]
Education
Cherayi is a holder of a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.[1]
Career
Cherayi joined Zimpraise in 2014.
In 2017, Cherayi rejected an offer from South Africa’s most decorated choir, Joyous Celebration, to join the ensemble saying he was not happy with the deal the choir had offered him. Cherayi received the invitation after Joyous Celebration’s co-founder, Jabu Hlongwane, attended Zimpraise’s Season 9 Live DVD recording in Harare in October 2016.
Ellard Cherayi said the other reasons why he could not join Joyous Celebration were that he was not keen to leave Zimpraise and that he had recently married his wife.[2]
Cherayi released his debut album titled Atmosphere of His Presence.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Atmosphere of His Presence
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Munyaradzi Madzokere, Zimpraise lead singer collaborates with Jabu Hlongwane, The Standard, Published: January 22, 2017, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Precious Chida, Gospel star turns down Joyous Celebration, NewsDay, Published: July 19, 2017, Retrieved: March 21, 2021