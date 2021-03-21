Ellard Cherayi said the other reasons why he could not join ''Joyous Celebration'' were that he was not keen to leave Zimpraise and that he had recently married his wife.<ref name="N">Precious Chida, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/gospel-star-turns-joyous-celebration/ Gospel star turns down Joyous Celebration], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 19, 2017, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

Ellard Cherayi said the other reasons why he could not join ''Joyous Celebration'' were that he was not keen to leave Zimpraise and that he had recently married his wife.<ref name="N">Precious Chida, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/gospel-star-turns-joyous-celebration/ Gospel star turns down Joyous Celebration], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 19, 2017, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

Cherayi is a holder of a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from [[Chinhoyi University of Technology]].<ref name="S"/>

Ellard Cherayi is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

Ellard was born in Kadoma.[1]

Wife

Ellard Cherayi's wife is Sharon Manyonganise.[2]

Education

Cherayi is a holder of a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.[1]

Career

Cherayi joined Zimpraise in 2014.

In 2017, Cherayi rejected an offer from South Africa’s most decorated choir, Joyous Celebration, to join the ensemble saying he was not happy with the deal the choir had offered him. Cherayi received the invitation after Joyous Celebration’s co-founder, Jabu Hlongwane, attended Zimpraise’s Season 9 Live DVD recording in Harare in October 2016.

Ellard Cherayi said the other reasons why he could not join Joyous Celebration were that he was not keen to leave Zimpraise and that he had recently married his wife.[2]

Cherayi released his debut album titled Atmosphere of His Presence.[1]

Discography

Albums

Atmosphere of His Presence