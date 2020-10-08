Difference between revisions of "Ellen Chingodza"

In July 2018, Ellen Chingodza was elected to Ward 3 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1240 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Ruwa Local Board with 1240 votes, beating Marimo Kariwo of Zanu PF with 473 votes, Billiard Swikiro of ZIPP with 29 votes and Blessing Mahleza of PRC with 28 votes. [1]

