Difference between revisions of "Ellen Chingodza"

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

In July 2018, Ellen Chingodza was elected to Ward 3 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1240 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Ruwa Local Board with 1240 votes, beating Marimo Kariwo of Zanu PF with 473 votes, Billiard Swikiro of ZIPP with 29 votes and Blessing Mahleza of PRC with 28 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]