Difference between revisions of "Ellen Chivaviro"

Ellen Chivaviro, ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the 2018 Megafest Director of the Year.

Personal Details

Married with three children.



School / Education

Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), Univesity of Zimbabwe.

Masters, Business Leadership, Universtiry of South Africa.

Member - Institute of Directors Zimbabwe Affiliate member - Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.



Service / Career

Finance Director, Arundal Village Spar.

2011 to 2017 - TelOne Director, Finance and Admoinistration.

September 2017 - Appointed ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services.



Events

2015 - Female Director of the Year, Megafest National Business Awards.

2015 - TelOne Director of the Year.

