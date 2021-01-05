Difference between revisions of "Ellen Chivaviro"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Ellen Chivaviro, ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the '''2018''' Megafest Director of the Year. ==Personal Details== Married with three...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Ellen Chivaviro, [[ZINWA]] Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the '''2018''' [[Megafest]] Director of the Year.
|+
Ellen Chivaviro, [[ZINWA]] Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the '''2018''' [[Megafest]] Director of the Year.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
|−
Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), [[
|+
Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), [[of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|−
Masters, Business Leadership, [[
|+
Masters, Business Leadership, [[of South Africa]]. <br/>
Member - [[Institute of Directors Zimbabwe]]
Member - [[Institute of Directors Zimbabwe]]
Affiliate member - [[Association of Chartered Certified Accountants]]. <br/>
Affiliate member - [[Association of Chartered Certified Accountants]]. <br/>
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
Finance Director, [[
|+
Finance Director, [[Village Spar]]. <br/>
'''2011 to 2017''' - [[TelOne]] Director, Finance and Admoinistration. <br/>
'''2011 to 2017''' - [[TelOne]] Director, Finance and Admoinistration. <br/>
'''September 2017''' - Appointed [[ZINWA]] Director, Finance and Commercial Services. <br/>
'''September 2017''' - Appointed [[ZINWA]] Director, Finance and Commercial Services. <br/>
|Line 21:
|Line 21:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
[[Category:Financial Information]]
[[Category:Financial Information]]
Revision as of 11:42, 5 January 2021
Ellen Chivaviro, ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the 2018 Megafest Director of the Year.
Personal Details
Married with three children.
School / Education
Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), University of Zimbabwe.
Masters, Business Leadership, University of South Africa.
Member - Institute of Directors Zimbabwe Affiliate member - Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
Service / Career
Finance Director, Arundel Village Spar.
2011 to 2017 - TelOne Director, Finance and Admoinistration.
September 2017 - Appointed ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services.
Events
2015 - Female Director of the Year, Megafest National Business Awards.
2015 - TelOne Director of the Year.
[1]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Female Director of Year: Ellen Chivaro], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021