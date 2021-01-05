Difference between revisions of "Ellen Chivaviro"

Pindula

Revision as of 11:42, 5 January 2021

Ellen Chivaviro, ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the 2018 Megafest Director of the Year.

Personal Details

Married with three children.

School / Education

Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), University of Zimbabwe.
Masters, Business Leadership, University of South Africa.
Member - Institute of Directors Zimbabwe Affiliate member - Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Service / Career

Finance Director, Arundel Village Spar.
2011 to 2017 - TelOne Director, Finance and Admoinistration.
September 2017 - Appointed ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services.

Events

2015 - Female Director of the Year, Megafest National Business Awards.
2015 - TelOne Director of the Year.
[1]

Further Reading

  1. [Female Director of Year: Ellen Chivaro], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021
