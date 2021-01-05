Difference between revisions of "Ellen Chivaviro"

Pindula

Ellen Chivaviro, ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services, was awarded the 2018 Megafest Director of the Year.

Personal Details

Married with three children.

School / Education

Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), University of Zimbabwe.
Masters, Business Leadership, University of South Africa.
Member - Institute of Directors Zimbabwe Affiliate member - Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Service / Career

Chair, Local Government Ministry appointed Commission to investigate corruption at City of Harare.
Finance Director, Arundel Village Spar.
2011 to 2017 - TelOne Director, Finance and Admoinistration.
September 2017 - Appointed ZINWA Director, Finance and Commercial Services.

Events

2015 - Female Director of the Year, Megafest National Business Awards.
2015 - TelOne Director of the Year.
Further Reading

