She served as a principal Lecturer at [[Mutare Polytechnic]] , Dean of Students at [[Africa University]] and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe . <ref name="Parliament"/>

From 2001 to 2009 she was the Provincial Chairperson of the Women’s League and from 2010 to 2018 she was the Secretary for Administration and a Central Committee Member in Manicaland Province.<ref name="Parliament"/>

She was first elected Senator during the 30 July [[2018 Harmonised Elections]].<ref name="Parliament"/> She was appointed the Provincial Affairs Minister for [[Manicaland Province]] in 2019 .

She holds a doctorate. She studied at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and University of Fort Hare in South Africa. She did her primary and secondary education at Ngwindi Primary School in Hippo Valley and Mashoko Christian Secondary School in Bikita, Masvingo respectively.<ref name="Parliament"/>

She was born on 25 December 1960 in [[Gutu]], [[Masvingo]].<ref name="Parliament">[https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-gwaradzimba-ellen HON GWARADZIMBA ELLEN] , ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 6 , 2021</ref>

Events

Seizure of Farfell Coffee Estate

In February 2019 it was reported that Gwaradzimba's son Remembrance Mbudzana had been allocated part of Farfell Coffee Estate, a farm belonging Richard Le Vieux. It was widely speculated that this had happened through Gwaradzimba's influence. Gwaradzimba herself did not comment on the development.

In May Le Vieux was been dragged to court for allegedly refusing to vacate part of his farm for Remembrance Mbudzana. He appeared before a Chipinge magistrate where he pleaded not guilty to contravening section 3(2) ()a) as read with section (3)(3) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act (occupying gazetted land without lawful authority).

Le Vieux refused to hand over part of the farm and was taken to court. However, it was reported in June that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had intervened to secure Le Vieux the farm.

Umzila farm

A dispute is ongoing between Lameck Bvurere and Terrence Machocho. Lameck Bvurere has been given an eviction notice on 14 February 2020 to leave Subdivision 2 of Stilfontein of Umzila farm, which he has been farming since 2009. He has made various improvements on the said piece of land including 10 roomed farm house, livestock pens, 100 metric ton of maize stack and drilling a borehole. The farm includes export quality macadamia nuts, and sixty (60) herd of cattle. It is near Chipinge.

Terrence Machocho is a director in the office of Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba. He has an offer letter he obtained in November 2019.

Bvurere is challenging the eviction notice at the High Court, saying he was being illegally evicted from the Chipinge farm. “I received a notice of eviction, and at this point I became aware that there were proceedings instituted against me at the court. I was not served with any process relating to this matter until l received the notice of eviction. Bvurere has written a letter to the Lands ministry protesting the eviction. The matter is yet to be set down for a hearing.

This is the second incident since the Government was urged by the European Union to implement reforms that include human rights, property rights as well as economic and political reforms. In December 2019, suspended Zanu-PF youth leader Lewis Matutu invaded a Kwekwe-based farm, disrupting production on the land. Matutu was subsequently barred by the courts from interfering with farming activities on the property. [2]