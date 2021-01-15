<blockquote>My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.</blockquote><ref name="ZM"> [https://zimmorningpost.com/ellen-gwaradzimba-succumbs-to-covid-19/ Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021 </ref>

On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in [[Harare]].<ref name="N">[https://twitter.com/NewsDayZimbabwe/status/1349990485838999552 NewsDay], ''Twitter'', Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref> [[Tinoda Machakaire]] confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from [[Covid-19]]. He wrote:

<ref name=" Top Govt official grabs farm and its crops, cattle, house, everything"> [https://zimbabwevoice.com/2020/02/25/top-govt-official-grabs-farm-and-its-crops-cattle-house-everything/ Top Govt official grabs farm and its crops, cattle, house, everything], ''Zimbabwe Voice'', Published: 25 February 2020, Retrieved: 13 April 2020''</ref>

Bvurere wrote a letter to the Lands ministry protesting the eviction . <ref name=" Top Govt official grabs farm and its crops, cattle, house, everything"> [https://zimbabwevoice.com/2020/02/25/top-govt-official-grabs-farm-and-its-crops-cattle-house-everything/ Top Govt official grabs farm and its crops, cattle, house, everything], ''Zimbabwe Voice'', Published: 25 February 2020, Retrieved: 13 April 2020'' </ref>

This is the second incident since the Government was urged by the European Union to implement reforms that include human rights, property rights as well as economic and political reforms. In December 2019, suspended Zanu-PF youth leader [[Lewis Matutu]] invaded a [[Kwekwe]]-based farm, disrupting production on the land. Matutu was subsequently barred by the courts from interfering with farming activities on the property .

Bvurere challenged the eviction notice at the [[ High Court ]] , saying he was being illegally evicted from the Chipinge farm. He said, "I received a notice of eviction, and at this point I became aware that there were proceedings instituted against me at the court. I was not served with any process relating to this matter until l received the notice of eviction. "

Bvurere is challenging the eviction notice at the High Court, saying he was being illegally evicted from the Chipinge farm. “I received a notice of eviction, and at this point I became aware that there were proceedings instituted against me at the court. I was not served with any process relating to this matter until l received the notice of eviction. Bvurere has written a letter to the Lands ministry protesting the eviction. The matter is yet to be set down for a hearing.

[[Terrence Machocho]] is a director in the office of Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]]. He has an offer letter he obtained in '''November 2019'''.

[[Lameck Bvurere]] and [[Terrence Machocho]] were involved in a dispute over Umzila Farm . [[Lameck Bvurere]] was given an eviction notice on '''14 February 2020''' to leave Subdivision 2 of Stilfontein of [[Umzila farm]], which he had been farming since '''2009'''. He had made various improvements on the said piece of land including 10 roomed farmhouse , livestock pens, 100 metric ton of maize stack and drilling a borehole. The farm included export quality macadamia nuts and sixty (60) herd of cattle. It is near [[Chipinge]].

A dispute is ongoing between [[Lameck Bvurere]] and [[Terrence Machocho]]. [[Lameck Bvurere]] has been given an eviction notice on '''14 February 2020''' to leave Subdivision 2 of Stilfontein of [[Umzila farm]], which he has been farming since '''2009'''. He has made various improvements on the said piece of land including 10 roomed farm house , livestock pens, 100 metric ton of maize stack and drilling a borehole. The farm includes export quality macadamia nuts , and sixty (60) herd of cattle. It is near [[Chipinge]].

Le Vieux refused to hand over part of the farm and was taken to court. However, it was reported in June that President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] had intervened to secure Le Vieux the farm.

Le Vieux refused to hand over part of the farm and was taken to court. However, it was reported in June that President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] had intervened to secure Le Vieux the farm.

In '''May''' Le Vieux was dragged to court for allegedly refusing to vacate part of his farm for Remembrance Mbudzana. He appeared before a Chipinge magistrate where he pleaded not guilty to contravening section 3(2) ()a) as read with section (3)(3) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act (occupying gazetted land without lawful authority).

In '''May''' Le Vieux was been dragged to court for allegedly refusing to vacate part of his farm for Remembrance Mbudzana. He appeared before a Chipinge magistrate where he pleaded not guilty to contravening section 3(2) ()a) as read with section (3)(3) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act (occupying gazetted land without lawful authority).

In '''February 2019''' it was reported that '''Gwaradzimba''''s son [[Remembrance Mbudzana]] had been allocated part of [[Farfell Coffee Estate]], a farm belonging [[Richard Le Vieux]]. It was widely speculated that this had happened through Gwaradzimba's influence. Gwaradzimba herself did not comment on the development.

In '''February 2019''' it was reported that '''Gwaradzimba''''s son [[Remembrance Mbudzana]] had been allocated part of [[Farfell Coffee Estate]], a farm belonging [[Richard Le Vieux]]. It was widely speculated that this had happened through Gwaradzimba's influence. Gwaradzimba herself did not comment on the development.

She had a doctorate. She studied at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and University of Fort Hare in South Africa. She did her primary and secondary education at Ngwindi Primary School in Hippo Valley and Mashoko Christian Secondary School in Bikita, Masvingo respectively.<ref name="Parliament"/>

She holds a doctorate. She studied at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and University of Fort Hare in South Africa. She did her primary and secondary education at Ngwindi Primary School in Hippo Valley and Mashoko Christian Secondary School in Bikita, Masvingo respectively.<ref name="Parliament"/>

[[File:Ellen_Gwaradzimba.jpg|thumb|right|Ellen Gwaradzimba]]'''Ellen Gwaradzimba''' was a Zimbabwean politician and Zanu-PF member. At the time of her death, she was [[ Manicaland ]] Provincial Affairs Minister.

[[File:Ellen_Gwaradzimba.jpg|thumb|right|Ellen Gwaradzimba]]'''Ellen Gwaradzimba''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Zanu-PF member. She is the current Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister.

Ellen Gwaradzimba

Ellen Gwaradzimba was a Zimbabwean politician and Zanu-PF member. At the time of her death, she was Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister.

Age

She was born on 25 December 1960 in Gutu, Masvingo.[1]

Husband

She was a widow.[1]

School / Education

She had a doctorate. She studied at the University of Zimbabwe and University of Fort Hare in South Africa. She did her primary and secondary education at Ngwindi Primary School in Hippo Valley and Mashoko Christian Secondary School in Bikita, Masvingo respectively.[1]

Political Career

She was first elected Senator during the 30 July 2018 Harmonised Elections.[1] She was appointed the Provincial Affairs Minister for Manicaland Province in 2019.

From 2001 to 2009 she was the Provincial Chairperson of the Women’s League and from 2010 to 2018 she was the Secretary for Administration and a Central Committee Member in Manicaland Province.[1]





General Career

She served as a principal Lecturer at Mutare Polytechnic, Dean of Students at Africa University and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Events

Seizure of Farfell Coffee Estate

In February 2019 it was reported that Gwaradzimba's son Remembrance Mbudzana had been allocated part of Farfell Coffee Estate, a farm belonging Richard Le Vieux. It was widely speculated that this had happened through Gwaradzimba's influence. Gwaradzimba herself did not comment on the development.

In May Le Vieux was dragged to court for allegedly refusing to vacate part of his farm for Remembrance Mbudzana. He appeared before a Chipinge magistrate where he pleaded not guilty to contravening section 3(2) ()a) as read with section (3)(3) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act (occupying gazetted land without lawful authority).

Le Vieux refused to hand over part of the farm and was taken to court. However, it was reported in June that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had intervened to secure Le Vieux the farm.

Umzila farm

Lameck Bvurere and Terrence Machocho were involved in a dispute over Umzila Farm. Lameck Bvurere was given an eviction notice on 14 February 2020 to leave Subdivision 2 of Stilfontein of Umzila farm, which he had been farming since 2009. He had made various improvements on the said piece of land including 10 roomed farmhouse, livestock pens, 100 metric ton of maize stack and drilling a borehole. The farm included export quality macadamia nuts and sixty (60) herd of cattle. It is near Chipinge.

Terrence Machocho had an offer letter he obtained in November 2019.

Bvurere challenged the eviction notice at the High Court, saying he was being illegally evicted from the Chipinge farm. He said, "I received a notice of eviction, and at this point I became aware that there were proceedings instituted against me at the court. I was not served with any process relating to this matter until l received the notice of eviction."

Bvurere wrote a letter to the Lands ministry protesting the eviction. [2]

Death

On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in Harare.[3] Tinoda Machakaire confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from Covid-19. He wrote:

My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

[4]