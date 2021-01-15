Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ellen Gwaradzimba Death"

Page Discussion
[[File:Ellen_Gwaradzimba.jpg|thumb|right|Ellen Gwaradzimba]]
==Details==
On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in [[Harare]].<ref name="N">[https://twitter.com/NewsDayZimbabwe/status/1349990485838999552 NewsDay], ''Twitter'', Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref> [[Tinoda Machakaire]] confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from [[Covid-19]]. He wrote:
 
On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in [[Harare]].<ref name="N">[https://twitter.com/NewsDayZimbabwe/status/1349990485838999552 NewsDay], ''Twitter'', Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref> [[Tinoda Machakaire]] confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from [[Covid-19]]. He wrote:
  
 
<blockquote>My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire [[Manicaland]] province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.</blockquote><ref name="ZM"> [https://zimmorningpost.com/ellen-gwaradzimba-succumbs-to-covid-19/ Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref>
 
<blockquote>My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire [[Manicaland]] province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.</blockquote><ref name="ZM"> [https://zimmorningpost.com/ellen-gwaradzimba-succumbs-to-covid-19/ Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref>
==References==
<references/>
Ellen Gwaradzimba

Details

On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in Harare.[1] Tinoda Machakaire confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from Covid-19. He wrote:

My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

References

  1. NewsDay, Twitter, Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021
  2. Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19, Zim Morning Post, Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021
