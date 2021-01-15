On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in [[Harare]].<ref name="N">[https://twitter.com/NewsDayZimbabwe/status/1349990485838999552 NewsDay], ''Twitter'', Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref> [[Tinoda Machakaire]] confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from [[Covid-19]]. He wrote:

<blockquote>My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire [[Manicaland]] province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.</blockquote><ref name="ZM"> [https://zimmorningpost.com/ellen-gwaradzimba-succumbs-to-covid-19/ Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021</ref>