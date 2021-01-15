Difference between revisions of "Ellen Gwaradzimba Death"
Details
On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in Harare.[1] Tinoda Machakaire confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from Covid-19. He wrote:
My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
References
- ↑ NewsDay, Twitter, Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021
- ↑ Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19, Zim Morning Post, Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021