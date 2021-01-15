Ellen Gwaradzimba was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. She died from [[Covid-19]] on 15 January 2021. Her death was confirmed by [[Tino Machakaire]] on Facebook. To read more on Ellen Gwaradzimba '''[https://www.pindula.co.zw/Ellen_Gwaradzimba click here]'''

Ellen Gwaradzimba

Ellen Gwaradzimba was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She died from Covid-19 on 15 January 2021. Her death was confirmed by Tino Machakaire on Facebook. To read more on Ellen Gwaradzimba click here

Details

On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in Harare.[1] Tinoda Machakaire confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from Covid-19. He wrote:

My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

[2]

References