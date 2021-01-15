Difference between revisions of "Ellen Gwaradzimba Death"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Ellen_Gwaradzimba.jpg|thumb|right|Ellen Gwaradzimba]]
[[File:Ellen_Gwaradzimba.jpg|thumb|right|Ellen Gwaradzimba]]
|+
|+
==Details==
==Details==
Latest revision as of 08:51, 15 January 2021
Ellen Gwaradzimba was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She died from Covid-19 on 15 January 2021. Her death was confirmed by Tino Machakaire on Facebook. To read more on Ellen Gwaradzimba click here
Details
On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in Harare.[1] Tinoda Machakaire confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from Covid-19. He wrote:
My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
References
- ↑ NewsDay, Twitter, Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021
- ↑ Ellen Gwaradzimba succumbs to Covid-19, Zim Morning Post, Published: January 15, Retrieved: January 15, 2021