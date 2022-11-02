Manyika died in a road accident on 6 December 2008, aged 53, while he was travelling to Gwanda. Days after the accident, Manyika was declared a national hero by the Politburo.

He was Minister of Youth Development, Gender and Employment Creation before being appointed as Minister without Portfolio on '''9 February 2004'''.

He also worked in different capacities in the government, including that of under-secretary in the President's Office. He worked for the then ministries of Local Government and National Housing and Women's Affairs.

'''Manyika''' joined the [[Zanu-PF Youth League]] together with the late Minister of Youth, Gender and Employment Creation, [[Border Gezi]], in '''1982'''. He rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest provincial secretary for administration in '''1986'''.

Manyika was born at [[Rosa Clinic]] in [[Chiweshe]] , he did his primary education at Madombwe and Bare schools . After completing Standard Six at Bare, he attended [[ Kutama College ]]. In 1974 , he was arrested for allegedly writing and circulating subversive statements while waiting for his O-level results. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after 18 months under strict conditions. As a result of the incarceration, he could not proceed to Advanced level .

Elliot Tapfumaneyi Manyika was a Zimbabwean politician, who served as Minister without Portfolio and the National political Commissar for ZANU-PF.

Personal Details

Born: 1955, at Rosa Clinic in Chiweshe.

Death: 6 December 2008 in a road accident. He was travelling to Gwanda. Days after the accident, Manyika was declared a national hero by the Politburo.

School / Education

Primary: Madombwe and Bare schools. After completing Standard Six at Bare-

Secondary: Kutama College.

In 1974, he was arrested for allegedly writing and circulating subversive statements while waiting for his O-level results. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after 18 months under strict conditions. As a result of the incarceration, he could not proceed to Advanced level. Tertiary: After independence, Manyika sat for examinations, during which time he also obtained diplomas in Accounts and Business from the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He later studied for a master's degree in International Policy Studies with the University of Bristol in Britain.

Service/Career

Manyika joined the Zanu-PF Youth League together with the late Minister of Youth, Gender and Employment Creation, Border Gezi, in 1982. He rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest provincial secretary for administration in 1986.

Following the death of Border Gezi in a car crash on 28 April 2001, a poll was held on 27–28 July 2001. The result, Bindura returned to Parliament:

Elliot Manyika of Zanu PF with 15 864 votes,

of Zanu PF with 15 864 votes, Elliot Pfebve of MDC with 9 456 votes.

He also worked in different capacities in the government, including that of under-secretary in the President's Office. He worked for the then ministries of Local Government and National Housing and Women's Affairs.

He was Minister of Youth Development, Gender and Employment Creation before being appointed as Minister without Portfolio on 9 February 2004.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Elliot Manyika was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Elliot Manyika is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, got equipment worth US$312,500.00. [1]