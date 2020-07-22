Difference between revisions of "Elliot Manyika"
Latest revision as of 06:03, 22 July 2020
|Elliot Manyika
|Born
|1955
|Died
|2008
|Cause of death
|Car Accident
|Resting place
|National Heroes Acre
|Organization
|Zanu-PF
|Known for
|Being Commissar of Zanu-PF
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Elliot Tapfumaneyi Manyika was a Zimbabwean politician, who served as Minister without Portfolio and the National political Commissar for ZANU-PF.
Background
Manyika was born at Rosa Clinic in Chiweshe, he did his primary education at Madombwe and Bare schools. After completing Standard Six at Bare, he attended Kutama College. In 1974, he was arrested for allegedly writing and circulating subversive statements while waiting for his O-level results. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after 18 months under strict conditions. As a result of the incarceration, he could not proceed to Advanced level.
After Zimbabwe gained independence from Great Britain, Manyika sat for examinations, during which time he also obtained diplomas in Accounts and Business from the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He later studied for a master's degree in International Policy Studies with the University of Bristol in Britain.
Political career
Manyika joined the Zanu-PF Youth League together with the late Minister of Youth, Gender and Employment Creation, Border Gezi, in 1982. He rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest provincial secretary for administration in 1986.
He also worked in different capacities in the government, including that of under-secretary in the President's Office. He worked for the then ministries of Local Government and National Housing and Women's Affairs.
He was Minister of Youth Development, Gender and Employment Creation before being appointed as Minister without Portfolio on 9 February 2004.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Elliot Manyika was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Elliot Manyika is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, got equipment worth US$312,500.00. [1]
Death
Manyika died in a road accident on 6 December 2008, aged 53, while he was travelling to Gwanda. Days after the accident, Manyika was declared a national hero by the Politburo.
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020