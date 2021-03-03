Difference between revisions of "Ellis Robins"

'''Ellis Robins High School''' is a boys high school in [[ Mabelreign ]] , Harare. It was founded in '''1953'''. [[Mabelreign Girls High School]] is adjacent, along Sherwood Drive. It has facilities for boarders and day scholars. The school colours are yellow and blue, the badge has two dolphins facing each other, and the motto is “Esse Quam Videri” which means “It’s Better To Be Than To Seem To Be”. The school is known as “Fush”.

Ellis Robins High School is a boys high school in Mabelreign, Harare. It was founded in 1953. Mabelreign Girls High School is adjacent, along Sherwood Drive. It has facilities for boarders and day scholars. The school colours are yellow and blue, the badge has two dolphins facing each other, and the motto is “Esse Quam Videri” which means “It’s Better To Be Than To Seem To Be”. The school is known as “Fush”.

Sir Ellis Robins was a Chairman of the British South Africa Company.

There was a government proposal in 2003 to rename all schools in Zimbabwe and Ellis Robins was scheduled to be called Leopold Takawira Boys High but overwhelming parental disapproval ensured that the original name is still used.

Ellis Robins badge

Location details

144 Sherwood Drive, Mabelreign, Harare.

PO Box 91, Mabelreign, Harare.

TEL: +263 (242) 304423, +263 (242) 302627, +263 (242) 302626

Web site: https://www.ellisrobins.ac.zw/

Students / Teachers / Courses

The current head (2019) is Mr C. Mazonde (CE.,B.Ed., M.Ed.)

Number of students: 948.

Ellis Robins is a high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.





Events

Sports

Football

Rugby

Field Hockey

Table Tennis

Lawn Tennis

Cricket

Volleyball

Badminton

Basketball

Cross Country

Gymnastics.

Extra-mural clubs and associations

Drama

Chess

Toastmasters

Leo Club

Debate

Public Speaking

Scripture Union

Quiz & Current Affairs

Zimbabwe United Nations Association (ZUNA)

Conservation

Shona Culture

The school is one of the group A schools that participates in the Dairiboard Schools Rugby Festival which is held annually.

Associations

Notable alumni

Heidi Holland - Author and Journalist

Grant Symmonds - First Class Cricketer

John Linwood - ex-BBC Chief Technology Officer

Abel Chimukoko - Zimbabwe long distance runner

Roy Bennett - Politician, (1957-2018)

Kevin Duers

Pastor G - Gospel artist

Winston Chitando – (graduated 1981) Minister of Mines

Former Headmasters

Mr B. Chuma (February 2016 to April 2017)

Mr C. Nyambuya (February 2013 to September 2015)

Mr A.C. Munongi (September 2003 to December 2012)

Mr K.K.Msora (May 1988 to November 2003)

Mr A. M. Chibhanguza (January 1984 to April 1988)

Mr M.B.E. Whiley (May 1975 to December 1983)

Mr R. Arnold-Jones (January 1960 to April 1975)





Further Reading

