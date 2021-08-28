Difference between revisions of "Ellis Robins"
Ellis Robins High School is a boys high school in Mabelreign, Harare. It was founded in 1953. Mabelreign Girls High School is adjacent, along Sherwood Drive. It has facilities for boarders and day scholars. The school colours are yellow and blue, the badge has two dolphins facing each other, and the motto is “Esse Quam Videri” which means “It’s Better To Be Than To Seem To Be”. The school is known as “Fush”.
Sir Ellis Robins was a Chairman of the British South Africa Company.
There was a government proposal in 2003 to rename all schools in Zimbabwe and Ellis Robins was scheduled to be called Leopold Takawira Boys High but overwhelming parental disapproval ensured that the original name is still used.
Location details
144 Sherwood Drive, Mabelreign, Harare.
PO Box 91, Mabelreign, Harare.
TEL: +263 (242) 304423, +263 (242) 302627, +263 (242) 302626
Web site: https://www.ellisrobins.ac.zw/
Students / Teachers / Courses
The current head (2019) is Mr C. Mazonde (CE.,B.Ed., M.Ed.)
Number of students: 948.
Ellis Robins is a high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.
Events
Sports
- Football
- Rugby
- Field Hockey
- Table Tennis
- Lawn Tennis
- Cricket
- Volleyball
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Cross Country
- Gymnastics.
Extra-mural clubs and associations
- Drama
- Chess
- Toastmasters
- Leo Club
- Debate
- Public Speaking
- Scripture Union
- Quiz & Current Affairs
- Zimbabwe United Nations Association (ZUNA)
- Conservation
- Shona Culture
The school is one of the group A schools that participates in the Dairiboard Schools Rugby Festival which is held annually.
Associations
Notable alumni
Heidi Holland - Author and Journalist
Grant Symmonds - First Class Cricketer
John Linwood - ex-BBC Chief Technology Officer
Abel Chimukoko - Zimbabwe long distance runner
Roy Bennett - Politician, (1957-2018)
Kevin Duers
Pastor G - Gospel artist
Winston Chitando – (graduated 1981) Minister of Mines
Former Headmasters
Mr B. Chuma (February 2016 to April 2017)
Mr C. Nyambuya (February 2013 to September 2015)
Mr A.C. Munongi (September 2003 to December 2012)
Mr K.K.Msora (May 1988 to November 2003)
Mr A. M. Chibhanguza (January 1984 to April 1988)
Mr M.B.E. Whiley (May 1975 to December 1983)
Mr R. Arnold-Jones (January 1960 to April 1975)
Further Reading
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ellis_Robins_School
https://www.ellisrobins.ac.zw/history/ ERS Prefects and Headboys 2021 - https://ellisrobins.ac.zw/.../07/Edited-2021-PREFECTS.pdf