Difference between revisions of "Elmon Mudenda"

In July 2018, Elmon Mudenda was elected to Ward 4 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 476 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Binga RDC with 476 votes, beating Alec Simalabbe Munsaka, independent with 334 votes, Patrick Mudenda of Zanu-PF with 219 votes and Phillip Mugande of PRC with 183 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]