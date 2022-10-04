Elton Mangoma

In '''May 2015''', '''Mangoma''' was accused of snatching his colleague's wife. It is believed that '''Mangoma''' fell in love with [[Believe Tevera]]'s wife named [[Yemurai Maravanyika]] and the latter left the matrimonial home after '''Mangoma''' had allegedly sought her accommodation somewhere. '''Mangoma''' and Tevera were both in the leadership of the [[MDC Renewal Team]]. The story became public when [[Whatsapp]] messages were leaked to the media. After the incident, Tevera is said to have been assaulted by '''Mangoma''''s supporters for humiliating their leader. <ref name="the herald">T. Maodza, [http://www.herald.co.zw/mangoma-drums-married-woman-•-cuckolded-hubby-bares-soul-•-child-left-in-the-cold/ Mangoma Drums Married Woman, Hubby Bares Soul, Child Left in the Cold],''The Herald'', published:26 May 2015retrieved:27 May 2015"</ref>

Elton Steers Mangoma is a Zimbabwean politician. He was a presidential candidate for the Coalition of Democrats which contested the 2018 Harmonised Elections. He was also the President of the Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe political party.

He is one of the founding members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in 1999 and he went on to join MDC Renewal Team after its split from the former in April 2014. He was Minister of Energy and Power Development during the Government of National Unity era.

In March 2018, Mangoma was reported to be the subject of an investigation for his alleged involvement in Wicknell Chivayo's Gwanda Solar project tender award whilst he was Minister of Energy [1]

Personal Details

Born: 9 November 1955 in Makoni, Manicaland. His father, Solomon Sekesai Mangoma, was a nationalist who spent years in detention in Rhodesia, in Hwahwa and Gonakudzingwa prisons.[2]

Marriage: Married to Nancy Mangoma and the two have three sons.[3]

School / Education

Secondary: Goromonzi High School.

Tertiary: Bachelor of Accountancy Honors degree becoming one of the first blacks Chartered Accountants in post-independent Zimbabwe.

Holds a Masters of Business Leadership (MBL) degree.[4]

Service/Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni North returned to Parliament:

Didymus Noel Edwin Mutasa of Zanu PF with 14 835 votes,

Valentine Tinodyanavo Ziswa of MDC with 3 357 votes,

Elton Steers Mangoma of Ind ZIP with 1 330 votes.

Positions Held

Mangoma has held several top business posts with reputable companies in Zimbabwe. His expertise facilitated his appointment as the minister of Energy from 2010 to 2013 during the Government of National Unity (GNU). Other positions he held include:

Minister of Energy (2010)

Managing Director of Corporate Excellence(2000–present)

Minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion (2009 - 2010)

National Assembly Member - Makoni Central (2008)

Partner of Management Consultancy, Kudenga & Co (1995 - 1999)

National Reconstruction and Development Board chairman (1995)

Management Consultant of Hunyani Holdings Ltd (1992 - 1994)

General Manager of Chibuku Breweries (1991 - 1992)

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (1990)

Financial Manager of Chibuku Breweries (1989 - 1991)

Financial Manager of Delta Corporation (1987 - 1987)

Group Finance Director for Delta Corporation (1987 - 1992)

Deputy General Manager of Agricultural Finance Corporation (1982 - 1983)

Financial Manager for Colgate Palmolive (1982 - 1987)

Deputy General Manager for Deloitte & Touche (1978 - 1982)

Events

Joint Monitoring and Implementation Committee

Mangoma was co-chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Implementation Committee (JOMIC) which was tasked with the monitoring of reforms under GNU. He and other co-chairpersons ensured tolerance and unity across the political divide that saw a reduction in political violence. He advocated for practical nonviolence instead of mere utterances by the main major political parties.[5] He was also part of the management committee in the Constitution Select Committee (Copac) that ensured the successful drafting and endorsement of a new constitution in 2013.

Factionalism in the MDC-T

Mangoma became one of the first people to openly call for Morgan Tsvangirai to step down as MDC-T president in 2014. Mangoma wrote a four-page letter in January 2014 and handed it personally to Tsvangirai but the letter was leaked to the media. [6] This did not go down well with the MDC-T leader who then allegedly assaulted Mangoma at the party's headquarters in Harare. The assault was said to have been organized by Tsvangirai.[7] On 7 March 2014, Mangoma was suspended for from the MDC pending investigations about his letter. [8]

MDC-Renewal Team

In 2014, Mangoma was part of the MDC-T leaders who broke away from their party to form a new party following internal differences. This resulted in Mangoma being recalled from parliament and by-elections were held to find a replacement. In the newly formed party, Mangoma is said to have been involved in power wrangles with Tendai Biti as the two were vying for the presidency. In June 2015, Mangoma would be suspended pending disciplinary action on charges of violence and divisive behaviour while he was serving as the treasurer-general. [9]

Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe

In early June 2015, Mangoma would go on to form his own political party together with former MDC-T Manicaland spokesperson Pishai Muchauraya, former MDC youth secretary-general Promise Mkwananzi, Trust Chikohora and Fidelis Mugari.[9] He would state that the party would pursue a “modern nationalism ideology”. Mangoma accused his former colleagues in the Renewal Team of “deviation from the Mandel Declaration (that laid the basis of the party’s foundation) which they hold to be timeless and sacrosanct”.[9]

Coalition of Democrats (CODE)

In October 2017, Mangoma was nominated presidential candidate for CODE in Zimbabwe's 2018 Harmonised Elections. [10].

In March 2018, ZimFirst and Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) announced that they were leaving CODE citing incompetence by Mangoma. [11]

Corruption Allegations

Mangoma was arrested in Harare by the Zimbabwe Republic Police for crimes committed while he was still a cabinet minister between 2008 and 2013. Mangoma was accused of flouting tender procedures. He was released on bail pending legal recourse. [12]

Adultery Allegations

In May 2015, Mangoma was accused of snatching his colleague's wife. It is believed that Mangoma fell in love with Believe Tevera's wife named Yemurai Maravanyika and the latter left the matrimonial home after Mangoma had allegedly sought her accommodation somewhere. Mangoma and Tevera were both in the leadership of the MDC Renewal Team. The story became public when Whatsapp messages were leaked to the media. After the incident, Tevera is said to have been assaulted by Mangoma's supporters for humiliating their leader. [13]

