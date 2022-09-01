Elvis Chipezeze is a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Chicken Inn Football Club in Zimbabwe and Baroka Football Club in South Africa.

Chipezeze was among the nine players released by Baroka in July 2022 after the club was relegated from the South African top-flight league the previous season.

Background

Elvis Chipezeze was born on 11 March 1990.

Career

Chipezeze joined Baroka in March 2018 and initially signed a three-year deal. He was signed by the South African club as a replacement for Oscarine Masuluke who had parted ways with the Limpopo-based club after being found guilty of misconduct.[1]

He joined Baroka from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Chicken Inn.

National Team Caps

Awards

Further Reading