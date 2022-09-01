The squad also included [[George Chigova]] and [[Edmore Sibanda]] (goalkeepers), [[Tendayi Darikwa]], [[Jimmy Dzingai]], [[Divine Lunga]], [[Teenage Hadebe]], [[Alec Mudimu]], and [[Ronald Pfumbidzai]] (defenders), [[Marshall Munetsi]], [[Marvelous Nakamba]], [[Danny Phiri]], [[Ovidy Karuru]], [[Kuda Mahachi]], [[Talent Chawapihwa]], [[Khama Billiat]], [[Knowledge Musona]], [[Tafadzwa Kutinyu]], [[Thabani Kamusoko]] (midfielders), and [[Nyasha Mushekwi]], [[Tino Kadewere]], [[Evans Rusike]], [[Knox Mutizwa]] (strikers).

Elvis Chipezeze is a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Chicken Inn Football Club in Zimbabwe and Baroka Football Club in South Africa.

Chipezeze was among the nine players released by Baroka in July 2022 after the club was relegated from the South African top-flight league the previous season.

Background

Elvis Chipezeze was born on 11 March 1990.

Career

Chipezeze joined Baroka in March 2018 and initially signed a three-year deal. He was signed by the South African club as a replacement for Oscarine Masuluke who had parted ways with the Limpopo-based club after being found guilty of misconduct.[1]

He joined Baroka from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Chicken Inn.

National Team Caps

Chipezeze has represented the Zimbabwe national team nine (9) times.[2] He made the final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals hosted by Egypt.[3]

The squad also included George Chigova and Edmore Sibanda (goalkeepers), Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, and Ronald Pfumbidzai (defenders), Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Thabani Kamusoko (midfielders), and Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa (strikers).





Awards

Chipezeze was voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2017 best goalkeeper after keeping 19 clean sheets.[4]