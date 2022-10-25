Chipezeze made his debut for Magesi during the weekend of 8/9 October 2022 when they played out to a 1-1 draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

On 5 October 2022, he was officially unveiled by Limpopo-based club Magesi F.C. which plays in the South African second-tier division also called the Motsepe Foundation Championship.<ref name="Nehanda Radio">[https://nehandaradio.com/2022/10/10/recently-unveiled-elvis-chipezeze-relishes-joining-magesi-fc/ Recently unveiled Elvis Chipezeze relishes joining Magesi FC], ''Tafadzwa Chigandiwa'', Published: 10 October, 2022, Retrieved: 25 October, 2022</ref>

Chipezeze left Baroka FC during the winter of 2022 after spending four seasons at the club.

Chipezeze joined Baroka in March 2018 and initially signed a three-year deal. He was signed by the South African club as a replacement for Oscarine Masuluke who had parted ways with the Limpopo-based club after being found guilty of misconduct.<ref name="Ernest Fakude"> [https://www.kickoff.com/news/articles/south-africa-news/categories/news/premiership/baroka-fc-signed-goalkeeper-elvis-chipez/588034 Baroka confirm signing of goalkeeper], ''Kick Off'', Published: 27 March 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022</ref>

Chipezeze joined Baroka in March 2018 and initially signed a three-year deal. He was signed by the South African club as a replacement for Oscarine Masuluke who had parted ways with the Limpopo-based club after being found guilty of misconduct.<ref name="Ernest Fakude"> [https://www.kickoff.com/news/articles/south-africa-news/categories/news/premiership/baroka-fc-signed-goalkeeper-elvis-chipez/588034 Baroka confirm signing of goalkeeper], ''Kick Off'', Published: 27 March 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022</ref>



Elvis Chipezeze is a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Chicken Inn Football Club in Zimbabwe and Baroka Football Club in South Africa.

Chipezeze was among the nine players released by Baroka in July 2022 after the club was relegated from the South African top-flight league the previous season.

Background

Elvis Chipezeze was born on 11 March 1990.

Career

Chipezeze joined Baroka in March 2018 and initially signed a three-year deal. He was signed by the South African club as a replacement for Oscarine Masuluke who had parted ways with the Limpopo-based club after being found guilty of misconduct.[1]

He joined Baroka from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club Chicken Inn.

Chipezeze left Baroka FC during the winter of 2022 after spending four seasons at the club.

On 5 October 2022, he was officially unveiled by Limpopo-based club Magesi F.C. which plays in the South African second-tier division also called the Motsepe Foundation Championship.[2]

Chipezeze made his debut for Magesi during the weekend of 8/9 October 2022 when they played out to a 1-1 draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

National Team Caps

Chipezeze has represented the Zimbabwe national team nine (9) times.[3] He made the final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals hosted by Egypt.[4]

The squad also included George Chigova and Edmore Sibanda (goalkeepers), Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, and Ronald Pfumbidzai (defenders), Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Thabani Kamusoko (midfielders), and Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa (strikers).





Awards

Chipezeze was voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2017 best goalkeeper after keeping 19 clean sheets.[5]