Revision as of 15:02, 20 September 2021
Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Elvis Nkandu was born on 31 December 1971.[1]
Education
Nkandu holds a Diploma in Business Management and Administration.[1]
Career
He is the former Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) president. In August 2019, Nkandu was appointed UPND Kitwe district chairman. Nkandu was the UPND's 2016 parliamentary candidate in Kaputa, Luapula Province.[2]
In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Elvis Chishala Nkandu, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
- ↑ Charles Tembo, Nkandu appointed Kitwe district UPND chairman, The Mast, Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: September 20, 2021