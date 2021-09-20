Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Elvis Nkandu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Elvis Chishala Nkandu''' is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema. ==Background== Elvi...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 10: Line 10:
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 +
 +
He is the former Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) president. In August 2019, Nkandu was appointed UPND Kitwe district chairman. Nkandu was the UPND's 2016 parliamentary candidate in Kaputa, Luapula Province.<ref name="TMO"> Charles Tembo, [https://www.themastonline.com/2019/08/19/nkandu-appointed-kitwe-district-upnd-chairman/ Nkandu appointed Kitwe district UPND chairman], ''The Mast'', Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>
  
 
In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.
 
In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.
Line 20: Line 22:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Elvis Nkandu, Elvis Nkandu biography, Elvis Nkandu age, Elvis Nkandu education
 
|keywords= Elvis Nkandu, Elvis Nkandu biography, Elvis Nkandu age, Elvis Nkandu education
|description=  
+
|description= Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt= Elvis Nkandu Biography
 
|image_alt= Elvis Nkandu Biography

Revision as of 15:02, 20 September 2021

Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Elvis Nkandu was born on 31 December 1971.[1]

Education

Nkandu holds a Diploma in Business Management and Administration.[1]

Career

He is the former Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) president. In August 2019, Nkandu was appointed UPND Kitwe district chairman. Nkandu was the UPND's 2016 parliamentary candidate in Kaputa, Luapula Province.[2]

In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Elvis Chishala Nkandu, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
  2. Charles Tembo, Nkandu appointed Kitwe district UPND chairman, The Mast, Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Elvis_Nkandu&oldid=110666"