Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Elvis Nkandu was born on 31 December 1971.[1]

Education

Nkandu holds a Diploma in Business Management and Administration.[1]

Career

Nkandu was a member of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).[2] He is the former Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) president. In August 2019, Nkandu was appointed UPND Kitwe district chairman. Nkandu was the UPND's 2016 parliamentary candidate in Kaputa, Luapula Province.[3]

In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.