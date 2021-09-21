Pindula

Elvis Nkandu
Elvis Nkandu.jpg
Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts- Zambia
Assumed office
September 8, 2021
PresidentHakainde Hichilema
Personal details
Born (1971-12-31) December 31, 1971 (age 49)
NationalityZambian
ResidenceZambia
OccupationMinister of Youth, Sport and Arts

Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Elvis Nkandu was born on 31 December 1971.[1]

Education

Nkandu holds a Diploma in Business Management and Administration.[1]

Career

Nkandu was a member of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).[2] He is the former Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) president. In August 2019, Nkandu was appointed UPND Kitwe district chairman. Nkandu was the UPND's 2016 parliamentary candidate in Kaputa, Luapula Province.[3]

In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Elvis Chishala Nkandu, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
  2. Chris Phiri, Kitwe Marketeers Demand Dissolution of “Association, zambiareports.com, Published: February 6, 2015, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
  3. Charles Tembo, Nkandu appointed Kitwe district UPND chairman, The Mast, Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
