Difference between revisions of "Elvis Nkandu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 59:
|Line 59:
|keywords= Elvis Nkandu, Elvis Nkandu biography, Elvis Nkandu age, Elvis Nkandu education
|keywords= Elvis Nkandu, Elvis Nkandu biography, Elvis Nkandu age, Elvis Nkandu education
|description= Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.
|description= Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Elvis Nkandu Biography
|image_alt= Elvis Nkandu Biography
}}
}}
[[Category:Zambian Politicians]]
[[Category:Zambian Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 09:02, 21 September 2021
Elvis Nkandu
|Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts- Zambia
|Assumed office
September 8, 2021
|President
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Personal details
|Born
|December 31, 1971
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Residence
|Zambia
|Occupation
|Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts
Elvis Chishala Nkandu is a Zambian politician. In September 2021, Nkandu was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts by Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Elvis Nkandu was born on 31 December 1971.[1]
Education
Nkandu holds a Diploma in Business Management and Administration.[1]
Career
Nkandu was a member of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).[2] He is the former Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) president. In August 2019, Nkandu was appointed UPND Kitwe district chairman. Nkandu was the UPND's 2016 parliamentary candidate in Kaputa, Luapula Province.[3]
In August 2021, Elvis Nkandu was elected Kaputa Member of Parliament for the first time.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Elvis Chishala Nkandu, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
- ↑ Chris Phiri, Kitwe Marketeers Demand Dissolution of “Association, zambiareports.com, Published: February 6, 2015, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
- ↑ Charles Tembo, Nkandu appointed Kitwe district UPND chairman, The Mast, Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: September 20, 2021