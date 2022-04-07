Difference between revisions of "Elvis Nyathi"

Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi was a Zimbabwean man living in South Africa who was killed in a Xenophobic attack in Diepsloot Ext 1, northern Johannesburg on the night of 6 April 2022. He was killed by a mob who were going around the neighbourhood demanding to see identity documents.

He was 43 years old when he was murdered. Nyathi lived with his wife in a shack. His 4 children live in Zimbabwe. Nyathi worked as a gardener in a place called Fourways.

Before Nyathi's killing,

Events leading to Nyathi's death

During the day on 6 April 2022 hundreds of residents had been protesting against crime and poor policing of immigration laws, a part of South Africa's ongoing Operation Dudula campaign.

At night heavily armed members of the police's tactical response teams and public order police combed through the tightly knit shacks in Diepsloot, trying to keep the peace.[1]

According to a witness during the night, an angry mob came to their gate demanding to see the identity documents of the residents.

Nyathi his wife and a few others, apparently knowing they had no papers, hid behind their shack . The mob searched for guns and Sjamboks but could not find any. Soon, they found Nyathi and they chased and apprehended him. The mob accused him of having guns and being an undocumented criminal.

They then tied him up, assaulted him with sticks and stones, and burnt him to death on Thubelihle Street, some 20 meters from his home.

Reactions to Nyathi's death

Commenting on his brother's death Godknows Nyathi said:

"We are hurt because my brother was not a criminal. I spoke to him yesterday when he was at work and after work, he came back home to Diepsloot and they killed him. My brother was a good person. He had a wife and four children,"[1]

Commenting to Nyathi's killing, SA president Cyril Ramaphosa said the next day:

"We are consulting on all sides, people who live there in Diepsloot and also this thing is very close to their concerns. But we will not condone any criminality. Any form of criminality which results in the death of anyone is not acceptable, and we will take action to deal with it."[2]

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the party was dismayed and saddened: